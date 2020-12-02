FMGE and FDGE December 2020 session admit card released; check details on nbe.edu.in

Candidates who fail to carry their admit card will not be allowed to write the examination. Along with the hall ticket, examinees will have to take a valid photo identity proof for verification

National Board of Examination (NBE) has released the admit card for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2020 session and Foreign Dental Graduate Examination (FDGE) December 2020 session.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examinations can download their hall ticket from the official website - nbe.edu.in.

The screening tests are conducted for Indian students who have attained their medical or dental degrees from overseas. Candidates have to secure a minimum of 50 percent marks to qualify the exam.

There are no restrictions on the number of attempts for the screening examinations. The test is conducted by NBE every year in June and December.

The admit card is an important document for the FMGE and FDGE December 2020 session examination. The hall ticket mentions details such as candidate's name, roll number, registration number, date and time of the exam, test centre name and address.

Candidates who fail to carry their admit card will not be allowed to write the examination. Along with the hall ticket, examinees will have to take a valid photo identity proof for verification.

Steps to download FMGE and FDGE December 2020 session admit card online:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of National Board of Examination - nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "FMGE 2020" or "FDGE 2020" tab.

Step 3: Enter your credentials to login in.

Step 4: Your FMGE and FDGE admit card 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check all the details including name, roll number before downloading and taking a printout.

