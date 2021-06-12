All candidates are required to bring and submit a printed COVID-19 negative report at the exam centre. The test should be taken within 72 hours before the exam.

The National Board of Examination (NBE) is all set to conduct the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2021 as per schedule this year, said reports. The exam will be conducted on 18 June across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols and behaviour, NBE has issued few guidelines for students and examiners to follow while conducting the exam. According to NDTV, the FMGE admit card has also been released on the official website natboard.edu.in.

The official notice reads, “Timely conduct of this examination will enable the foreign medical graduates who are successful, to get registered with state medical councils and contribute in the fight against COVID-19 as registered medical practitioners”.

Further in the notice, the board also informed that keeping in mind the sharp decline in COVID-19 infections, NBE has decided not to defer this examination and to conduct it with extra protective measures.

Below are the necessary guidelines issued by the board that needs to be followed by candidates:

- Social Distancing: To maintain social distancing standards amid the ongoing crisis, the board has increased the number of test centres and also testing seats in India. This new standard has been introduced to minimize the travel needs of candidates and also reduces the number of applicants in one centre

- COVID e-pass: The hall tickets will have a COVID e-pass so that the police and concerned administrative authorities enable the movement of candidates in case of any travel-related limits

- Staggered entry and exit of candidates: To avoid overcrowding at the examination venue, all candidates will be given specific time slots for entry and exit. The slots will be sent to applicants via emails and SMS. Also, the exit process is likely to be completed over a period of 1 to 1:30 hours

- Negative COVID-19 Report: All candidates need to bring and submit a printed negative report of COVID-19 at the exam centre. The specified test should be taken within 72 hours prior to the examination (not before 15 June).

- Isolation Labs: Despite producing a negative COVID-19 report, the body temperature of all candidates will be checked at the entry point using thermo guns by officials present there. If in case, any candidate has above normal temperature, then he/she will be allowed to write the examination in a separate isolation lab. It has been created for students with this purpose

- Use of Face Mask: Applicants, who are appearing for the FMGE 2021 exam, should wear protective face masks all the time. They should also provide entry-related documents for verification purposes at the centre. At the venue, candidates will further be provided with a protective gear safety kit consisting of a face shield, a face mask and five hand sanitizer pouches

Candidates should note that the face shield will only be required to be taken off during the registration process and during face ID verification. Also, safety kits provided to the students in the morning session need to be preserved by the candidate in the afternoon session as well.