'Flying' deer's magnificent jump to cross road leaves netizens stunned, watch viral video here

We often watch videos of animals on the internet that amaze us. A similar video showing a deer leaping almost 7 feet in the air has yet again left social media users awestruck.

In the video clip, a deer can be seen taking a jaw-dropping leap while crossing a pathway. The 30-second clip starts in slow motion and shows an energetic deer emerging from one side of the road. It then makes a staggering leap across the pathway at blazing speed and lands safely on the other side. The ‘high jump’ of the animal looked like as if it was flying through the air. The video ended showing the animal escaping into the wilds.

The video clip was posted on Twitter by WildLense Eco Foundation with the caption, “And the gold medal for long & high jump goes to....….”

https://twitter.com/WildLense_India/status/1482357180359938048

Since being shared this amazing clip has gathered more than 73.3k views and still counting. The clip has accumulated more than 5,000 likes and it has been retweeted over 700 times.

Most people were left stunned by the deer’s act. A Twitter user wrote that he has never seen such a jump.

https://twitter.com/sureshkumars23/status/1482665214873337858

Another wrote that the deer truly deserves a gold medal for the amazing leap.

https://twitter.com/ReetaSinha10/status/1482697198164865024

“Evolving to be a flying deer,” commented a Twitter user.

https://twitter.com/ulhascs79/status/1482600912422305794

A Twitter user compared the deer’s leap with a stunt from an action movie.

https://twitter.com/iamruchit_m/status/1482583321251295234

Last month, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a similar video featuring a herd of deer leaping to freedom. The animals were released as part of the forest department’s prey base augmentation programme.

https://twitter.com/ParveenKaswan/status/1476235773498118149

The IFS officer often posts amazing videos of wild animals on his Twitter handle. Last year, he posted a video of a Himalayan black dear that was released into the wild. That video too went widely viral on social media.

https://twitter.com/ParveenKaswan/status/1466968880442748937

