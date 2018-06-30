Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Floods hit parts of Kashmir after continuous rainfall; roads damaged, buildings partially submerged

India FP Staff Jun 30, 2018 20:23:39 IST

A man monitoring water levels in view of floods due to continues rains in Jammu and Kashmir. Image: Sameer Mushtaq

A man gauging water levels in view of floods which took place due to continuous rains in Jammu and Kashmir. Three people have been killed due to floods in the state, said media reports. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq

Roads damaged due to flash floods in Achthal, Kulgam. Image: Sameer Mushtaq

Roads damaged due to flash floods in Achthal, Kulgam. Earlier, the Amarnath Yatra was stopped at the Pahalgam route due to multiple landslides. The Yatra has now been resumed. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq

Authorities creating a barrier on the banks of river Jhelum on the outskirts of Srinagar. Image: Sameer Mushtaq

Authorities are seen creating a barrier on the banks of river Jhelum on the outskirts of Srinagar. Police and the SRDF on Friday rescued 165 students in Shopian after they got trapped due to rising water levels. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq

Water levels have been rising in streams and rivers across the Valley. Image: Sameer Mushtaq

Water levels have been rising in streams and rivers across the Valley. On Friday, Governor NN Vohra reviewed the flood preparedness with his advisor BB Vyas and officers from other departments. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq

Shops in Anantnag town are seen submerged due to continuous rainfall in south Kashmir. Image: Sameer Mushtaq

Shops in Anantnag town were submerged due to continuous rainfall in south Kashmir. People living along the embankments of river Jhelum, other streams and low-lying areas of south Kashmir have been asked to remain vigilant. Firstpost/ Sameer Mushtaq


Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 20:23 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




- 30 Jun 2018
France
1:2
Argentina
Match Centre
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores