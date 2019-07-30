Flood-like situation in Nashik and Gujarat after rivers swell due to heavy rains; Rajasthan, Bihar, Assam among other states battling deluge

Monsoon rains lashed several parts of Nashik in the last 24 hours. As farmers happily welcomed the long-awaited spell of showers, normal life was disrupted in city due to water-logging at some places.

The Godavari river and its tributaries in Nashik have remained in spate following heavy rainfall in the region. The water level in the Godavari has crossed the danger mark submerging temples as the rains continue to pound the city.

#WATCH Godavari river in Nashik flows above danger mark, following heavy rainfall in the region. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Hpi0sVMhS3 — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

Incessant rains have waterlogged residential areas, prominent markets and have thrown normal life out of gear for lakhs of people across the country this monsoon. The flooding has especially worsened in north India as states like Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir received heavy rainfall for the past few days.

Maharashtra

As per an ANI report, Mumbai and its adjoining areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days, predicted India Meteorological Department on Tuesday. Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kilometres per hour, are likely to prevail over the north Arabian Sea, central and southwest Arabian Sea.

Gujarat

Rains have intensified over the state of Gujarat this week as the monsoon trough moved closer. On Sunday, several parts of south Gujarat received heavy showers with Umerpada taluka in Surat receiving 59 millimetres rainfall within two hours in the evening, reported NDTV.

Rajkot received second highest rain with 216 mm which is the highest since last decade. Highest ever rainfall over Rajkot was 375.2 mm recorded on 14 July in 1950.

Heavy rainfall over Banaskantha district led to flooding while Bulsar received 110 millimetres, Naliya 85 millimetres, Okha 57 millimetres, Surat 47 millimetres, Porbandar 35 millimetres and Ahmedabad recorded 14 millimetres of rain.

Rajasthan

A few days ago, parts of Rajasthan received rainfall from 70 millimetres to 150 millimetres in one day. Three people, including a 15-year-old boy, were swept away in the Shekhawati region as per India Today's report.

Didwana of Nagaur recorded 150 millimetres rainfall, followed by 130 millimetres each in Sadulpur, Bassi, Sikar, 110 millimetres each in Bhuhana and Phagi, 100 millimetres each Chirawa, Neem Ka Thana.

Odisha

Incessant rain triggered a flood-like situation in some parts of Odisha on Monday, with the meteorological department issuing a 'red warning' for some districts as it forecasts heavy downpour in those areas for the next one week.

Heavy rain battered the state, swelling rivers and water bodies, fear of flood loomed large in districts such as Malkangiri, Rayagada and Nabarangpur.

Large swathes of land were submerged in rainwater and road links snapped in these districts, a report in PTI quoted officials as saying.

Besides that in Malkangiri district, road communication has been severely affected as several bridges in low-lying areas of Poteru, Kankoraokonda, Kanyashram, MV-90 and Korkunda got inundated.

Assam

In Assam, the toll reached 88 with the death of one more person in Barpeta district. A population of 21.68 lakh of 1,716 villages in 56 revenue circles of Assam was affected by the calamity.

As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority apart from Barpeta, the 17 other affected districts included Dhemaji, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Cachar.

Bihar

In Bihar, the situation got worse as the state received more than normal rainfall for the past couple of days. According to Bihar Disaster Management Department, about 85 lakh people have been affected by floods in 13 districts of the state.

Darbhanga topped the list with reports of 12 casualties ever since Bihar was hit by flash floods earlier this month owing to torrential rainfall in Terai region of Nepal.

In other northern states of India

A few days ago, in Jammu and Kashmir, flooded roads led to traffic snarls as MeT predicted heavy rainfall to continue over the state, reported India Today. At least 14 people were killed across Uttar Pradesh as the state received traces of rainfall in the past couple of days. These included three in Aligarh due to wall collapse following heavy rains, two in Rae Bareli, and one each in Banda and Mirzapur due to lightning strike.