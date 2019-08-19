Floods LIVE updates: Delhi shuts Yamuna bridge over flooding forecast; light rains likely over national capital, Ghaziabad, Gurugram for next 2-3 hours

Floods in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu LATEST Updates: Delhi Traffic Police said on Twitter that the deputy magistrate has shut the iron bridge over Yamuna River for vehicular movement in view of the possibility of the river level rising by Monday evening. Meanwhile, Skyment Weather said that light rains are expected over Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram during next 2-3 hours.
Uttarakhand reeled under a flood-like situation on Monday after several rivers like the Beas were in spate in the state. Search and rescue operations were hampered on Sunday due to bad weather even as at least three people were killed in rain-related incidents.
On Monday, rescue and relief operations resumed the state police, ITBP, PAC and SDRF personnel being involved in the exercise. "Amid relatively clear weather in the affected area with three helicopters, including one from the IAF, pressed into service to take relief material including food packets and essential medicines to people," News18 reported.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who held a meeting with government officials as the Yamuna river came close to crossing the danger mark on Monday afternoon, addressed a press conference on the looming flood-like situation in the national capital.
He said, "The water level (of Yamuna river) is expected to cross the danger mark, today evening. Water can reach here during the next two days with full force, all our officers and ministers are monitoring the situation constantly."
The Yamuna river on Monday crossed the "warning mark" of 204.50 meters and was set to breach the "danger mark" of 205.33m, forcing authorities to stop traffic on one of the bridges that connect Delhi with its eastern wing. Amid the rising water level, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting of officials, the government said.
At least 24 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh and three people died in Punjab in rain-related incidents on Sunday as the two states received rainfall over ten times more than normal, officials said. Overall, at least 40 have died in rain-related incidents. According to IMD, heavy rainfall lashed the two northern states due to a low-pressure system along their borders. Heavy rainfall was also reported from parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Haryana.
In a daring rescue operation, an IAF chopper helped stranded people on Jammu's Tawi river. ANI tweeted the video of the operation and reported that after a sudden increase in water levels of Tawi river, two people were stuck near an under-construction bridge in Jammu. Rescue operations are underway.
Authorities issued high alert in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab after heavy rains led to floods that killed at least 28 people, while about 22 are still missing. Flood alert was sounded in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as Yamuna and other rivers were in spate. Haryana has asked the Army to remain on standby after 8.14 lakh cusec water was released from the Hathini Kund barrage in the Yamuna river.
At least 22 people, including two Nepalese, were killed and nine others injured in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh, while three people died and 22 went missing following a cloudburst in Uttarakhand. Three people lost their lives in Punjab.
Roads in Himachal Pradesh continued to remain shut on Monday due to landslides triggered by heavy rain in the past two days, officials said. Heavy landslides also hit vehicular movement on the Chandigarh-Manali highway beyond Mandi town.
A total of 22 people died and two were reported missing in the state in rain-related incidents in the past two days, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told reporters.
There was an estimated loss of Rs 20 crore to both public and private property in the state in two days. Till date the overall loss was Rs 574 crore.
Reports said more than 300 vehicles, carrying tourists and locals, have been stuck since Sunday between Keylong and the Rohtang Pass and work was on to clear the landslide debris.
Rail traffic bound for Himachal Pradesh beyond Ropar town in Punjab has been snapped since Sunday owing to damage to the tracks, officials said. Twelve trains were suspended.
Train services between Shimla and Kalka, which were disrupted on Sunday after landslips, were normal.
The local Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday said the state received the highest ever rainfall for a 24-hour period, since records began almost 70 years ago.
"The state as a whole received 102.5 mm and this was 1,065 per cent more than normal for this day," the IMD said in a statement.
This is the highest ever rainfall in 24 hours over the state, it added.
The higher reaches of Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts experienced snowfall. Keylong town in Lahaul-Spiti district too saw snow.
There was no major rainfall in the state in the past 12 hours. Light to moderate rainfall was likely at some places till Tuesday, a Met Department official told reporters.
The state capital saw 11.9 mm of rain.
The government has announced closure of all educational institutions in Kullu and Shimla districts on Monday.
A government spokesperson said the Satluj, Beas and Yamuna rivers and their tributaries have been in spate in Kinnaur, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts.
"We have advised people settled along the banks of the rivers to move to safer places," an official said here.
Authorities said excess water was discharged from the Pandoh diversion dam, located 112 km upstream of Pong dam, as a precautionary measure.
The Pandoh diversion dam is located on the Beas river in Mandi district. It diverts excess monsoon water towards the Pong dam. Otherwise, it diverts water towards the Satluj river which feeds the Gobind Sagar reservoir of the Bhakra dam.
However, the inflow of water into the state's Pong and Bhakra dam increased dramatically due to heavy rainfall.
All the major rivers of the hill state -- the Satluj, Beas and Yamuna -- enter Punjab and Haryana.
Updated Date: Aug 19, 2019 16:19:19 IST
Highlights
Amarinder Singh visits IIT Ropar to assess damage due to floods
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh visited IIT Ropar earlier on Monday to assess the damage due to floods. "We are making arrangements for transportation of students and their board and lodging in Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh. Have deputed divisional commissioner to coordinate the relief work," he tweeted. Heavy rains in the region led to flooding of River Satluj, submerging parts of IIT Roorkee campus and nearby villages.
Delhi Traffic Police announces shutting of Yamuna bridge for vehicular movement
Delhi Traffic Police said on Twitter that the deputy magistrate has shut the iron bridge over Yamuna River for vehicular movement in view of the possibility of the river level rising by Monday evening.
Maharashta's Kolhapur, Sangli limp back to normalcy after floods
Hundreds of submerged sugarcane farms, damaged houses with only sludge inside, decomposed animal carcasses lying around with people struggling to clean their dwellings to get on with life — this is the scene in several flood-ravaged villages of Sangli and Kolhapur.
Heavy rains and floods battered several areas of western Maharashtra and Konkan region earlier this month, with Kolhapur and Sangli districts bearing the maximum brunt.
IAF says rescue op in Jammu was 'successful' and efficient
Sandeep Singh, IAF chief operations officer in Jammu, after the security forces rescued four people in the district after the Tawi river began to overflow. He said, "We received information at 12 pm that some people needed to be rescued, and by 12.29 pm, the helicopter was here. Our Garud Commandos went down and put a hook on the fishermen, and four people were rescued in a short span of time, the operation was successful."
Rescue ops resume in Uttarakhand after bad weather hampered efforts yesterday
Uttarakhand reeled under a flood-like situation on Monday after several rivers like the Beas were in spate in the state. Search and rescue operations were hampered on Sunday due to bad weather even as at least three people were killed in rain-related incidents.
On Monday, rescue and relief operations resumed the state police, ITBP, PAC and SDRF personnel being involved in the exercise. "Amid relatively clear weather in the affected area with three helicopters, including one from the IAF, pressed into service to take relief material including food packets and essential medicines to people," News18 reported.
Delhi govt prepares for flood-like situation as Yamuna crosses danger mark
The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi on Monday said that officials were monitoring the situation of the Yamuna river in spate, which they anticipate could lead to a flood-like situation over Monday and Tuesday.
CNN-News18 reported that with 23,816 people having to be evacuated in the national capital, 2,120 relief camps have been formed, and the Delhi governemnt has 53 boats ready at 30 locations.
The numbers of the control rooms in Delhi are: 21210849, 22421656. The report added that the next 48 hours are critical and also that the Delhi government, the Lieutenant Governor, and the central government are working together to tackle the situation.
Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi govt is prepared as Yamuna expected to cross danger mark by today evening
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who held a meeting with government officials as the Yamuna river came close to crossing the danger mark on Monday afternoon, addressed a press conference on the looming flood-like situation in the national capital.
He said, "The water level (of Yamuna river) is expected to cross the danger mark, today evening. Water can reach here during the next two days with full force, all our officers and ministers are monitoring the situation constantly."
More than 400 tourists stranded after Himachal Pradesh receives unseasonal snowfall, rain
More than 400 tourists have been stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti districts after the state received unseasonal snowfall and rain on Monday.
The Indian Express quoted the IMD Shimla director, Dr Manmohan Singh as saying, "According to our records, snowfall in Spiti during this period is coming after 11 years. The last snowfall in Spiti (during this period) was in 2008. There is no record about Lahaul valley before, thus it is unusual."
Two rescued in Jammu
Two people who were stranded near an under-construction bridge in Jammu's Tawi river, were rescued by the IAF on Monday. Here is the full video of the rescue.
Yamuna crosses 'warning mark' of 204.50 meters in Delhi
The Yamuna river on Monday crossed the "warning mark" of 204.50 meters and was set to breach the "danger mark" of 205.33m, forcing authorities to stop traffic on one of the bridges that connect Delhi with its eastern wing. Amid the rising water level, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting of officials, the government said.
The water level of Yamuna was now said to be at 205m, after over eight lakh cusecs of water were released from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana. The Delhi government has ordered the evacuation of people living in low-lying areas along the river.
Rivers in Uttar Pradesh flow over danger mark
Rivers in Uttar Pradesh, including the Ganga, Yamuna and Ghaghra, are flowing above the danger mark after heavy rainfall in neighbouring states, reports said.
According to the Central Water Commission, the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Badaun, Garhmukteshwar, Naraura and Farrukhabad. Sharda in Palia Kalan and the Ghaghra at Elgin Bridge in Barabanki of UP are flowing above the danger mark. Jalaun DM Mannan Akhtar said, "The Yamuna is flowing above the danger mark in Kalpi due to which 12 villages have been cut off from the tehsil headquarters. Kharif crop has been damaged. The release of water from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana and excessive rain in Kota of Rajasthan have suddenly increased the water level in the Yamuna."
Flood alert issued in Delhi, people told to move to safer places
The Delhi government on Sunday had issued a flood alert and asked people living in low-lying areas to move to safer places as the water level in the Yamuna river was expected to cross the danger mark. The Yamuna was flowing at 204.7 metres on Monday and officials said that the water level was expected to rise up to 207 metres as 8.28 lakh cusecs water was released from Haryana's Hathini Kund barrage.
The East Delhi district had directed all sub-divisional magistrates to evacuate people from low-lying areas with the help of Delhi Police and civil defence volunteers by 9 am on Monday.
Heavy rains expected in Delhi on Monday evening
Morning in the National Capital was sultry with the weatherman predicting heavy rains towards the evening. "The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 am was 23.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal," a MeT official was quoted as saying by News18. The humidity level was recorded at 88 percent.
While the Safdarjung observatory recorded 2 mm rainfall, the Palam and Aya Nagar observatories received traces of rainfall. The Lodhi Road and Ridge area observatories recorded 0.3 mm rainfall each. According to the weatherman, the sky will be generally cloudy and very light rain or thundershowers are expected.
All educational institutions shut in Kullu and Shimla districts
The Himachal Pradesh government has announced closure of all educational institutions in Kullu and Shimla districts on Monday. A government spokesperson said the Satluj, Beas and Yamuna rivers and their tributaries have been in spate in Kinnaur, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts.
"We have advised people settled along the banks of the rivers to move to safer places," an official told IANS.
Himachal received highest-ever rainfall in 70 years: Met department
The Indian Meteorological Department in Himachal said that the state received the highest ever rainfall for a 24-hour period, since records began almost 70 years ago. "The state as a whole received 102.5 mm and this was 1,065 per cent more than normal for this day," the IMD said in a statement.
This is the highest ever rainfall in 24 hours over the state, it added. The higher reaches of Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts experienced snowfall. Keylong town in Lahaul-Spiti district too saw snow. There was no major rainfall in the state in the past 12 hours. Light to moderate rainfall was likely at some places till Tuesday, a Met Department official told reporters.
Landslides in Himachal Pradesh disrupt road traffic
Roads in Himachal Pradesh continued to remain shut on Monday due to landslides triggered by heavy rain in the past two days, officials said.
Reports said more than 300 vehicles, carrying tourists and locals, have been stuck since Sunday between Keylong and the Rohtang Pass and work was on to clear the landslide debris.
Vehicular traffic stopped near Himachal's Kullu
Pedestrians are seen walking as vehicular traffic was stopped at the Bhuntar-Manikaran road near Sarsadi in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday.
Bridge over Sutlej collapses in Himachal
Bridge over Sutlej river collapses in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains and rising water levels of the river.
Heavy rains kill 10 in Uttarakhand
Heavy rains lashed Uttarakhand as authorities recovered more bodies taking the toll in rain-related incidents in the state to 10. According to reports, nine of them died in cloudbursts in Uttarkashi district alone where a number of people are still missing.
"Eight bodies have been recovered so far, five from Makudi and three from Arakot village. A number of people from six rain-hit villages are still missing. Though names of five persons have been received, the number of those missing could be higher," Uttarkashi disaster management officer Devendra Patwal told reporters.
The State Emergency Operation Centre here said one body was also recovered from Sanel village adjoining Arakot and Makudi. One casualty was reported from Tehri district where a tree fell on a woman killing her on the spot on Sunday.
IAF deployed for rescue operation in Punjab
Aided by the Karnal Police, the Indian Air Force rescued nine people, including women and children, who were stuck in Haryana's Karnal. The rescue operation was carried out in the early hours of Monday despite adverse weather, Haryana's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said.
Keeping in view the alarming situation after the release of 2.4 lakh cusecs of water from Ropar headwork, deputy commissioner Jalandhar, Varinder Kumar Sharma has ordered the stationing of companies of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) at vulnerable points in Shahkot, Nakodar and Phillaur.
WATCH: Rescue operation in Jammu's Tawi river is underway
4 dead, three rescued in Uttarkashi village after cloudburst
Four dead, three rescued and one person has gone missing in Makudi village Uttarkashi district after a cloudburst was reported in the area. Rescue operation underway, ANI has reported.
NDRF undertakes rescue operation in Jalandhar
Visuals from rescue operations being carried out in Jalandhar, Punjab by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)
IAF chopper rescues stranded people from Jammu's Tawi river
In a daring rescue operation, an IAF chopper helped stranded people on Jammu's Tawi river. ANI tweeted the video of the operation and reported that after a sudden increase in water levels of Tawi river, two people were stuck near an under-construction bridge in Jammu. Rescue operations are underway.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
16:13 (IST)
Light rains likely over Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad for next 2-3 hours
Skyment Weather said that light rains are expected over Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram during next 2-3 hours
15:53 (IST)
Amarinder Singh visits IIT Ropar to assess damage due to floods
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh visited IIT Ropar earlier on Monday to assess the damage due to floods. "We are making arrangements for transportation of students and their board and lodging in Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh. Have deputed divisional commissioner to coordinate the relief work," he tweeted. Heavy rains in the region led to flooding of River Satluj, submerging parts of IIT Roorkee campus and nearby villages.
15:40 (IST)
Delhi Traffic Police announces shutting of Yamuna bridge for vehicular movement
Delhi Traffic Police said on Twitter that the deputy magistrate has shut the iron bridge over Yamuna River for vehicular movement in view of the possibility of the river level rising by Monday evening.
15:17 (IST)
Maharashta's Kolhapur, Sangli limp back to normalcy after floods
Hundreds of submerged sugarcane farms, damaged houses with only sludge inside, decomposed animal carcasses lying around with people struggling to clean their dwellings to get on with life — this is the scene in several flood-ravaged villages of Sangli and Kolhapur.
Heavy rains and floods battered several areas of western Maharashtra and Konkan region earlier this month, with Kolhapur and Sangli districts bearing the maximum brunt.
15:06 (IST)
IAF says rescue op in Jammu was 'successful' and efficient
Sandeep Singh, IAF chief operations officer in Jammu, after the security forces rescued four people in the district after the Tawi river began to overflow. He said, "We received information at 12 pm that some people needed to be rescued, and by 12.29 pm, the helicopter was here. Our Garud Commandos went down and put a hook on the fishermen, and four people were rescued in a short span of time, the operation was successful."
15:00 (IST)
Rescue ops resume in Uttarakhand after bad weather hampered efforts yesterday
Uttarakhand reeled under a flood-like situation on Monday after several rivers like the Beas were in spate in the state. Search and rescue operations were hampered on Sunday due to bad weather even as at least three people were killed in rain-related incidents.
On Monday, rescue and relief operations resumed the state police, ITBP, PAC and SDRF personnel being involved in the exercise. "Amid relatively clear weather in the affected area with three helicopters, including one from the IAF, pressed into service to take relief material including food packets and essential medicines to people," News18 reported.
14:45 (IST)
Delhi govt prepares for flood-like situation as Yamuna crosses danger mark
The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi on Monday said that officials were monitoring the situation of the Yamuna river in spate, which they anticipate could lead to a flood-like situation over Monday and Tuesday.
CNN-News18 reported that with 23,816 people having to be evacuated in the national capital, 2,120 relief camps have been formed, and the Delhi governemnt has 53 boats ready at 30 locations.
The numbers of the control rooms in Delhi are: 21210849, 22421656. The report added that the next 48 hours are critical and also that the Delhi government, the Lieutenant Governor, and the central government are working together to tackle the situation.
14:24 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi govt is prepared as Yamuna expected to cross danger mark by today evening
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who held a meeting with government officials as the Yamuna river came close to crossing the danger mark on Monday afternoon, addressed a press conference on the looming flood-like situation in the national capital.
He said, "The water level (of Yamuna river) is expected to cross the danger mark, today evening. Water can reach here during the next two days with full force, all our officers and ministers are monitoring the situation constantly."
14:13 (IST)
More than 400 tourists stranded after Himachal Pradesh receives unseasonal snowfall, rain
More than 400 tourists have been stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti districts after the state received unseasonal snowfall and rain on Monday.
The Indian Express quoted the IMD Shimla director, Dr Manmohan Singh as saying, "According to our records, snowfall in Spiti during this period is coming after 11 years. The last snowfall in Spiti (during this period) was in 2008. There is no record about Lahaul valley before, thus it is unusual."
14:00 (IST)
Two rescued in Jammu
Two people who were stranded near an under-construction bridge in Jammu's Tawi river, were rescued by the IAF on Monday. Here is the full video of the rescue.
13:56 (IST)
Yamuna crosses 'warning mark' of 204.50 meters in Delhi
The Yamuna river on Monday crossed the "warning mark" of 204.50 meters and was set to breach the "danger mark" of 205.33m, forcing authorities to stop traffic on one of the bridges that connect Delhi with its eastern wing. Amid the rising water level, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting of officials, the government said.
The water level of Yamuna was now said to be at 205m, after over eight lakh cusecs of water were released from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana. The Delhi government has ordered the evacuation of people living in low-lying areas along the river.
13:52 (IST)
Rivers in Uttar Pradesh flow over danger mark
Rivers in Uttar Pradesh, including the Ganga, Yamuna and Ghaghra, are flowing above the danger mark after heavy rainfall in neighbouring states, reports said.
According to the Central Water Commission, the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Badaun, Garhmukteshwar, Naraura and Farrukhabad. Sharda in Palia Kalan and the Ghaghra at Elgin Bridge in Barabanki of UP are flowing above the danger mark. Jalaun DM Mannan Akhtar said, "The Yamuna is flowing above the danger mark in Kalpi due to which 12 villages have been cut off from the tehsil headquarters. Kharif crop has been damaged. The release of water from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana and excessive rain in Kota of Rajasthan have suddenly increased the water level in the Yamuna."
13:51 (IST)
Flood alert issued in Delhi, people told to move to safer places
The Delhi government on Sunday had issued a flood alert and asked people living in low-lying areas to move to safer places as the water level in the Yamuna river was expected to cross the danger mark. The Yamuna was flowing at 204.7 metres on Monday and officials said that the water level was expected to rise up to 207 metres as 8.28 lakh cusecs water was released from Haryana's Hathini Kund barrage.
The East Delhi district had directed all sub-divisional magistrates to evacuate people from low-lying areas with the help of Delhi Police and civil defence volunteers by 9 am on Monday.
13:46 (IST)
Heavy rains expected in Delhi on Monday evening
Morning in the National Capital was sultry with the weatherman predicting heavy rains towards the evening. "The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 am was 23.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal," a MeT official was quoted as saying by News18. The humidity level was recorded at 88 percent.
While the Safdarjung observatory recorded 2 mm rainfall, the Palam and Aya Nagar observatories received traces of rainfall. The Lodhi Road and Ridge area observatories recorded 0.3 mm rainfall each. According to the weatherman, the sky will be generally cloudy and very light rain or thundershowers are expected.
13:43 (IST)
All educational institutions shut in Kullu and Shimla districts
The Himachal Pradesh government has announced closure of all educational institutions in Kullu and Shimla districts on Monday. A government spokesperson said the Satluj, Beas and Yamuna rivers and their tributaries have been in spate in Kinnaur, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts.
"We have advised people settled along the banks of the rivers to move to safer places," an official told IANS.
13:42 (IST)
Himachal received highest-ever rainfall in 70 years: Met department
The Indian Meteorological Department in Himachal said that the state received the highest ever rainfall for a 24-hour period, since records began almost 70 years ago. "The state as a whole received 102.5 mm and this was 1,065 per cent more than normal for this day," the IMD said in a statement.
This is the highest ever rainfall in 24 hours over the state, it added. The higher reaches of Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts experienced snowfall. Keylong town in Lahaul-Spiti district too saw snow. There was no major rainfall in the state in the past 12 hours. Light to moderate rainfall was likely at some places till Tuesday, a Met Department official told reporters.
13:40 (IST)
Landslides in Himachal Pradesh disrupt road traffic
Roads in Himachal Pradesh continued to remain shut on Monday due to landslides triggered by heavy rain in the past two days, officials said.
Reports said more than 300 vehicles, carrying tourists and locals, have been stuck since Sunday between Keylong and the Rohtang Pass and work was on to clear the landslide debris.
13:38 (IST)
Vehicular traffic stopped near Himachal's Kullu
Pedestrians are seen walking as vehicular traffic was stopped at the Bhuntar-Manikaran road near Sarsadi in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday.
13:38 (IST)
Bridge over Sutlej collapses in Himachal
Bridge over Sutlej river collapses in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains and rising water levels of the river.
13:33 (IST)
Heavy rains kill 10 in Uttarakhand
Heavy rains lashed Uttarakhand as authorities recovered more bodies taking the toll in rain-related incidents in the state to 10. According to reports, nine of them died in cloudbursts in Uttarkashi district alone where a number of people are still missing.
"Eight bodies have been recovered so far, five from Makudi and three from Arakot village. A number of people from six rain-hit villages are still missing. Though names of five persons have been received, the number of those missing could be higher," Uttarkashi disaster management officer Devendra Patwal told reporters.
The State Emergency Operation Centre here said one body was also recovered from Sanel village adjoining Arakot and Makudi. One casualty was reported from Tehri district where a tree fell on a woman killing her on the spot on Sunday.
13:29 (IST)
IAF deployed for rescue operation in Punjab
Aided by the Karnal Police, the Indian Air Force rescued nine people, including women and children, who were stuck in Haryana's Karnal. The rescue operation was carried out in the early hours of Monday despite adverse weather, Haryana's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said.
Keeping in view the alarming situation after the release of 2.4 lakh cusecs of water from Ropar headwork, deputy commissioner Jalandhar, Varinder Kumar Sharma has ordered the stationing of companies of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) at vulnerable points in Shahkot, Nakodar and Phillaur.
13:26 (IST)
WATCH: Rescue operation in Jammu's Tawi river is underway
13:25 (IST)
4 dead, three rescued in Uttarkashi village after cloudburst
Four dead, three rescued and one person has gone missing in Makudi village Uttarkashi district after a cloudburst was reported in the area. Rescue operation underway, ANI has reported.
13:16 (IST)
NDRF undertakes rescue operation in Jalandhar
Visuals from rescue operations being carried out in Jalandhar, Punjab by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)
13:15 (IST)
IAF chopper rescues stranded people from Jammu's Tawi river
In a daring rescue operation, an IAF chopper helped stranded people on Jammu's Tawi river. ANI tweeted the video of the operation and reported that after a sudden increase in water levels of Tawi river, two people were stuck near an under-construction bridge in Jammu. Rescue operations are underway.