Flood alert issued for Cauvery banks in Salem district after Karnataka releases river water; contact 1077 for emergencies

Coimbatore: A flood alert has been issued to people living on the banks of the Cauvery from Mettur to Edapadi in Salem district, following the release of one lakh cusecs of water from Karnataka, officials said on Sunday.

Residents living on the banks have been asked to move to safer places and also to protect their belonging as the river is expected to be in spate due to heavy inflow from the neighbouring state, Salem district collector Rohini said.

There is also the possibility of water from Hogenakkal, which is also receiving copious water, entering Cauvery river and people in low lying areas have been advised to move to safety, she said.

In case of emergency, people can contact phone number 1077, the alert said.

The Mettur dam level on Sunday stood at 83.2 feet against the full level of 120 feet official sources said. A flood alert has been in force for the last six days for those living on the banks of Bhavani river near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district due to release of nearly 7000 cuses of water from Pilloor Dam.

People, particularly in Odanthurai, Sirumugai and Nellithurai, have been asked to be vigilant as the river could be in spate any time with the dam level touching 102 feet as against its full level of 120 feet.