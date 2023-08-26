Flight operations at Delhi's IGI Airport to take hit during G20 Summit, over 1,000 flights will be impacted

More than a thousand flights are expected to be cancelled or rescheduled during the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled to take place in Delhi from September 7 to 10.

The Central government has made it mandatory for airlines to reduce their flight frequency by 25% during the G20 Summit in Delhi. This decision stems from limitations in parking space at the Delhi airport.

The government has also appealed to airlines to temporarily move certain aircraft to airports in other cities to accommodate the Summit. The G20 Summit is planned for September 9th in Delhi.

However, airline officials have raised concerns about the potential for disruptions in the nationwide flight network. This raises the possibility of flight cancellations, especially given that Delhi serves as India’s primary airport.

Anticipating the G20 Summit, arrangements are underway for the arrival of over 50 aeroplanes at Delhi. These aircraft will transport influential personalities including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and various other esteemed dignitaries.

In the upcoming days, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is set to unveil official directives aimed at tackling these considerations and streamlining airline activities with precision.