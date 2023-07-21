Flight of fantasy: Imitating Hrithik Roshan in Krrish, 8-year-old jumps off school building in Kanpur

In a startling event in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, an eight-year-old student attempted a daring stunt inspired by the popular Bollywood movie Krrish.

The incident took place when the young student from the Viren Swaroop School, who resides in Anil Colony, Babu Purva neighbourhood, decided to replicate Hrithik Roshan’s character’s stunt from the movie.

During regular school hours, the student left his classroom under the pretence of getting water. His intention was to emulate Krrish’s ability to safely land on his feet after jumping from heights, a stunt depicted in the film.

Tragically, the student suffered severe injuries to his nose, legs, and hands upon landing. .

The entire incident was captured on the school’s CCTV cameras, which revealed the student’s decision to take such a risk. He had told his mother that he looked up to Krrish as a superhero and aspired to perform heroic stunts like him.

The principal of Viren Swaroop School, Nandita Mali, said that none of the other students encouraged him to take such a step. The injured student was promptly rushed to a private hospital.

With inputs from agencies