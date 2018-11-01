Flight attendant suicide case: Anissia Batra's in-laws surrender before court, sent to 1-day police custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sent the in-laws of flight attendant Anissia Batra, who allegedly committed suicide in July, to one day police custody after their bail plea was rejected.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sunaina Sharma sent R S Singhvi and Sushma Singhvi to the custody in the case.

The Batra couple surrendered as the court rejected their bail application this morning after finding it devoid of merits.

Anissia Batra (39), wife of Mayank Singhvi, worked with a German airline. She allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house in Panchsheel Park in South Delhi.

Mayank rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.