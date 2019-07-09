Associate Sponsors


Flash floods affect 13,000 people, 43 villages in Assam; Brahmaputra river flowing above danger level

India Asian News International Jul 09, 2019 19:46:14 IST

Lakhimpur: Flash floods caused by heavy rain in the last two days have swamped at least 43 villages and affected the lives of around 13,000 people.

Five districts — Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Jorhat and Golaghat — have been hit by the floods, according to a report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat.

Excess water from the Ronganodi Hydro Electric Project has been released in Lakhimpur district, adding to the woes of the people.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019 19:46:14 IST

