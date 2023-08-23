'Flag On Moon Or Moon On Flag': Internet takes cheeky potshots at Pakistan as India lands on lunar surface
In addition to the outpouring of commendations and heartfelt messages directed towards ISRO's dedicated scientists, social media platforms were inundated with an array of memes and amusing texts, all inspired by the triumph of this lunar endeavor
The Lander Module (LM) of ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, successfully executed a soft landing on the lunar surface.
This achievement marked India’s historic accomplishment as the first country to achieve a spacecraft landing near the lunar south pole.
The mission’s triumph generated immense excitement across the internet. The live stream broadcasted by ISRO garnered an unprecedented viewership of 5.4 million, setting a new record for space mission broadcasts.
Furthermore, on the microblogging platform X, the top 30 trending searches revolved around the Chandrayaan 3 Mission, highlighting the widespread interest and engagement.
A selection of lighthearted tweets capturing this enthusiasm are embedded below:
Time to replace this picture, we have our own now😁💪🏼
#Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/CYdNDJmslg
— Mʀꜱ.Kᴇᴇʀᴛʜɪ (@MrsKeerthi85) August 23, 2023
हमने कर दिखाया 🇮🇳#landed#Chandrayaan3 #Chandrayaan3Landing #ChandParJaiHo #चंद्रयान_3 #चंद्रयान #चन्द्रयान3लैंडिंग pic.twitter.com/E4F1A0PxDL
— पं सम्राट शुक्ला (@samratshukla805) August 23, 2023
Hello @nytimes, now WE are the ELITE space club.#Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/fVvSdPf7vJ
— Gaurav Kumar ⭐ 🇮🇳 (@shivaye13kumar) August 23, 2023
CHANDRAYAAN 3 HAS SUCCESSFULLY LANDED ON MOON'S SURFACE…!!! #Chandrayaan3 #Chandrayaan3Landing
A historic moment in India's history. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JYEQjv6UtT
— ꯱ׁׅ֒hׁׅ֮υׁׅϐׁׅ֒hׁׅ֮ɑׁׅ֮ ꩇׁׅ݊ ꯱ׁׅ֒ꪱׁׅꪀׁׅᧁׁhׁׅ֮ (@Shubh_s_swaroop) August 23, 2023
Chandrayaan 3 successfully landed on moon. Proud moment for India🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻. Goosebumps 🔥 #Chandrayaan3 #IndiaOnMoon #VikramLander @narendramodi @isro pic.twitter.com/jlhN7OINQA
— Mota Bhai (@GareebVyapari) August 23, 2023
