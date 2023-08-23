'Flag On Moon Or Moon On Flag': Internet takes cheeky potshots at Pakistan as India lands on lunar surface

The Lander Module (LM) of ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, successfully executed a soft landing on the lunar surface.

This achievement marked India’s historic accomplishment as the first country to achieve a spacecraft landing near the lunar south pole.

The mission’s triumph generated immense excitement across the internet. The live stream broadcasted by ISRO garnered an unprecedented viewership of 5.4 million, setting a new record for space mission broadcasts.

Furthermore, on the microblogging platform X, the top 30 trending searches revolved around the Chandrayaan 3 Mission, highlighting the widespread interest and engagement.

In addition to the outpouring of commendations and heartfelt messages directed towards ISRO’s dedicated scientists, social media platforms were inundated with an array of memes and amusing texts, all inspired by the triumph of this lunar endeavor.

A selection of lighthearted tweets capturing this enthusiasm are embedded below: