Five-year-old suffering from autism drowns in hydrotherapy pool in Kolkata school run by army wives association

Kolkata: A five-year-old boy drowned in a hydrotherapy pool Wednesday at a school for special children run by the Eastern Command Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) in Kolkata, a Defence official said.

The boy, who suffered from autism, reportedly died after drowning in the pool.

The body of the boy, a resident of Thakurpukur in the southern part of the city, was found floating in the pool around 1.05 pm, a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

"We have received a complaint from the parents of the boy and started a probe into the matter," he said.

Describing the incident as "tragic", the official said, "We are looking into the matter to ascertain how it happened."

The Asha school is situated in the compound of the Command Hospital at Alipore here, the official said.

It was established in September, 1992 to provide education, care and rehabilitation to the differently-abled children of defence personnel and civilians.

