Five-year-old girl raped by two minor boys inside school in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur; both accused detained

Jagatsinghpur (Odisha): A five-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by two minor boys in Jagatsinghpur district, police said.

The girl had been allegedly raped by the two boys inside a school building at Kantaballabhapur on Thursday, the police said.

The boys, aged around 10 and 14 years and known to the victim, allegedly lured the girl, a student of class I, with soft drinks and took her to the school where she was sexually assaulted by them, Inspector In-Charge of Jagatsinghpur police station Rajanikant Mishra said.

The school was vacant due to the ongoing summer vacation.

The matter came to light after a complaint was lodged by the girl's mother, they said.

The two boys were taken into custody on Friday.

The victim and the boys were sent for medical examination to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Necessary action will be taken after getting the report, he said.

The statement of the girl was also recorded.

This case comes close on the heels of a similar incident in Sambalpur district on 24 April when another five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy, police said.

Earlier on 19 April, a 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped after being forced to consume alcohol by an auto-rickshaw driver in Thakurmunda area of Mayurbhanj district.

Similar cases of minors' rape were reported earlier in the state - one in Kalahandi and three in Balasore district.

The rising incidents of rape of minor girls had triggered public outcry in the state and the proceedings of the state Assembly were stalled on this time several times recently.