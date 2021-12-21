Five top tourist places in India to experience best snowfall this season

Gulmarg, which is situated in the Pir Panjal of Western Himalayas, is absolutely breathtaking during the winter season. Around this time of the year, the temperature drops to -8 degree Celsius

Winter is here and what's better than experiencing a snowfall at a hill station. It is the ideal time when travel-lovers start planning to go on a vacation to witness the best-ever snowfall.

It is, however, not always necessary to opt for an international destination to enjoy snow. One can also choose to stay in the country and have wonderful snowfall experiences.

If witnessing snowfall has always been on your bucket list, here are a few of the best places in India to experience snowfall this winter:

1. Rohtang Pass in Manali: This is one of the most famous and best tourist places in India during winter season. During this time, people love to watch the snow-covered peaks of mountains and trees, which look amazing. In Manali, one can also enjoy adventure sports like skiing, Heli skiing, snowboarding among others.

2. Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir: Gulmarg, which is situated in the Pir Panjal of Western Himalayas, is absolutely breathtaking during the winter season. Around this time of the year, the temperature drops to -8 degree Celsius making people experience snowfall. People in large numbers flock to Gulmarg to witness the snow-capped peaks, enjoy skiing and be a part of the winter festival in the valley.

3. Almora in Uttarakhand: Almora is a small town in Uttarakhand which is famous for its snow-capped Himalayan ranges. Tourists visiting this town love to watch the pines and old oak trees that surround it. Apart from the snow-capped peaks, a few favourite tourist spots are temples such as Chitai and Nanda Devi.

4. Auli in Uttarakhand: This is also one of the famous tourists’ spots in the state where people enjoy snow activities from November to March. This small town is located in the backdrop of the Nanda Devi and Nar Parvat mountains and is a perfect destination for nature lovers.

5. Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh: If you’re planning for a short visit to witness a beautiful snowfall experience, then Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is the place! As per recent updates, it has already started snowing in Tawang with the temperature has been dropping. Along with the snow-packed mountains and trees, Tawang is home to one of the largest Buddhist monasteries in the world.