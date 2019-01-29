Five suspected Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, no cops injured

Singhbhum: Five suspected Maoists were killed and one suffered injuries during an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday.

In the early hours on Tuesday, security forces comprising of the Central Reserve Police Force's 209 CoBRA battalion and Jharkhand Police launched a special operation to target Maoists in certain West Singhbhum areas, said police.

In the ensuing encounter, the forces managed to "neutralise" five suspected Maoists and injure one, police added.

No casualties and injuries of security personnel involved in the operation, have been reported so far.

The troops have also seized arms and ammunition, two AK-47s, one 303 rifle and two pistols, from the spot. A search operation is underway.

