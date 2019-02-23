You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Five rescued after avalanche strikes Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, say officials

India Press Trust of India Feb 23, 2019 18:00:46 IST

Srinagar: An avalanche hit Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday, trapping five people, who were later rescued, officials said.

The avalanche occurred in Chrawan area of Ajas in north Kashmir's Bandipora district early on Saturday morning, disaster management department officials said.

They said five persons were trapped under the snow, prompting authorities to launch a search and rescue operation.

"All the five people were rescued by a joint team of police and army," the officials said.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2019 18:00:46 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories




Cricket Scores