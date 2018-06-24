Football world cup 2018

Five people killed, eight injured in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj after pick-up vehicle hits stationary truck

India Press Trust of India Jun 24, 2018 15:15:32 IST

Maharajganj: At least five people including four women were killed and eight others seriously injured when a pick-up vehicle hit a stationary truck at a petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of police RP Singh said that the incident took place on the Gorakhpur-Sonauli highway last night.

Representational image. PTI

The deceased have been identified as Shabidun Nisha (45), Muhammad Hussain (26), Sabina (50), Nazroon Nisha (23) and Najboon Nisha (40), the SP said.

He said that the injured have been admitted to the Gorakhpur medical college.

All the deceased were residents of Maharajganj and were returning from Kichocha Sharif in Ambedkar Nagar district.


