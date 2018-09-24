Five militants, solider killed in ongoing anti-infiltration operation along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district

Srinagar: Three militants and a soldier were killed on Monday in an ongoing anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of ultras eliminated in the operation to five.

Two militants were killed in the operation on Sunday. "Three more terrorists have been killed today as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in Tangdhar sector (in north Kashmir's Kupwara district)," an Army spokesman said.

He said two militants were killed in the gun battle which began on Sunday after alert troops noticed suspicious movement near the LoC. “One gallant soldier has been martyred in the operation,” the spokesman said, adding the operation is in progress.