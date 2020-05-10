You are here:
Five migrant labourers killed, 13 injured as truck enroute to Uttar Pradesh overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur

May 10, 2020

Narsinghpur: At least five migrant labourers were killed and 13 others injured when a truck in which they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, a police official said on Sunday.

The accident took place near Patha village on Saturday night when nearly 20 migrant labourers were going in the truck to Jhansi and Etah in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Tiwari said.

Five labourers were killed and 13 others were injured after the mangoes-laden vehicle overturned, he said. The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital for treatment, he added.

Updated Date: May 10, 2020 11:34:17 IST

