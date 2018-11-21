You are here:
Five killed, nine injured in Hisar as speeding car runs over labourers sleeping on footpath; vehicle crashes 50 ft off bridge

India Press Trust of India Nov 21, 2018 12:12:29 IST

Hisar: Five labourers were killed and nine others injured after a car ran over them on an overbridge near Jindal steel plant, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were residents of Bihar’s Saharsa and Khagaria districts.

The incident took place at about 2 am on Wednesday, said police.

A car, which was headed to Hansi, dashed against the divider of the overbridge and ran over the labourers who were sleeping on a footpath, they said.

Repair work is underway on the over bridge and the labourers had gone to sleep on the footpath after work, they said.

The police said the driver allegedly lost control of the car and the vehicle fell down 50 feet after breaking the railings of overbridge.

The driver also sustained injuries, they added.

The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital here and a case has been registered in the matter, the police said.

 


Updated Date: Nov 21, 2018 12:12 PM

