Five Karnataka districts put on high alert as heavy rainfall lashes state; CM Kumaraswamy to review relief efforts in worst-hit Kodagu today

Bengaluru: In the wake of heavy rainfall in the state, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy will on Saturday visit Kodagu to review relief operations in the district.
He will also chair a high-level meeting regarding the same at around 10.30 am on Saturday in Krishna, his home office before leaving for Kodagu district. He will pay a visit to rain-affected areas in Nanjangood and Kabini on 19 August.
Kumaraswamy also directed Kodagu district in-charge minister Sara Mahesh to get the supply of relief materials from Mysuru, said a press release from the Chief Minister's office.
With heavy rains expected in many parts of the state, Kumaraswamy had earlier directed collectors of various districts to remain on their toes to combat any untoward situation.
Out of 30 districts, as many as five districts namely, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga have been kept on high alert.
The chief minister had also urged the concerned officials in the said districts to review the situation in their vicinities and update the authorities in case of emergency.
Torrential rains, which lashed the state since 14 August, caused landslides and disrupted the normal life in the state.
Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 10:54 AM
Also Watch
Social Media Star: India’s top lifestyle bloggers share their trade secrets on the latest episode
-
Friday, July 27, 2018
First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
-
Friday, August 10, 2018
It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
-
Monday, August 13, 2018
Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup
-
Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
-
Friday, August 10, 2018 It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
-
Monday, August 13, 2018 Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup