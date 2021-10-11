Five Indian Army personnel killed during counter-terrorism ops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Five army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed during an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists during an anti-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

The operation was launched in a village close to Dehra ki Gali (DKG) region in Surankote in the early hours following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there, he said.

The search party assessed that three to four militants were trying to infiltrate from across the border following which they set up a cordon and took on the terrorist. But the hiding ultras were heavily armed and they opened fire on the search parties, critically injuring the five security personnel, all of whom later succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.

Officials said there are reports about the presence of a group of heavily-armed terrorists in the Chamrer forest, after they managed to sneak from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to plug all escape routes of the terrorists, they said.

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir police had informed that two terrorists were killed in separate operations in Anantnag and Bandipora districts. They said that one of the terrorists, identified as Imtiaz Ahmad Dar, was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) and was involved in the recent civilian killings in the valley.