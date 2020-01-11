You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Five dead, seven injured in explosion at medical gas manufacturing company in Gujarat's Vadodara; rescue ops underway

India Press Trust of India Jan 11, 2020 15:40:43 IST

  • The explosion took place at around 11am at Aims Industries Limited in Padra.

  • The company manufactures industrial and medical grade gases ranging from Oxygen, Nitrogen, Argon, Carbon Dioxide and various mixtures associated with it.

  • While five persons died on the spot, several were reportedly injured and have been rushed to a nearby hospital, an official from Vadu police station said.

Vadodara: At least five persons were killed and several injured in a blast at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing company in Padra taluka of Gujarat's Vadodara district on Saturday, police said.

The explosion took place at around 11 am at Aims Industries Limited near Gavasad village in Padra, an official from Vadu police station said.

The company manufactures industrial and medical grade gases ranging from Oxygen, Nitrogen, Argon, Carbon Dioxide and various mixtures associated with it.

While five persons died on the spot, several were reportedly injured and have been rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

The fire brigade has been pressed into service, he said, adding that relief and rescue operations are underway.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 11, 2020 15:40:43 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores