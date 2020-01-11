Five dead, seven injured in explosion at medical gas manufacturing company in Gujarat's Vadodara; rescue ops underway

Vadodara: At least five persons were killed and several injured in a blast at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing company in Padra taluka of Gujarat's Vadodara district on Saturday, police said.

The explosion took place at around 11 am at Aims Industries Limited near Gavasad village in Padra, an official from Vadu police station said.

The company manufactures industrial and medical grade gases ranging from Oxygen, Nitrogen, Argon, Carbon Dioxide and various mixtures associated with it.

While five persons died on the spot, several were reportedly injured and have been rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

The fire brigade has been pressed into service, he said, adding that relief and rescue operations are underway.

