Five dead, including four students, after building collapse in Delhi's Bhajanpura; thirteen hospitalised, say officials

New Delhi: Five people, including four students, were killed when a floor of a building collapsed in the city's Bhajanpura area on Saturday, fire officials said.

They said around 30 students were attending classes at a coaching centre when the fourth floor of the building collapsed, trapping them under the debris. Thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital, the officials said.

The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.