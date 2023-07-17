Five crucial but unanswered questions in Seema Haider’s love story as ATS pushes ‘spy’ probe

While Pakistan’s Seema Maider might have united with her Indian lover Sachin in Greater Noida amid cheers for love, questions about the veracity of her love story still abound.

The UP ATS Monday questioned Seema, Sachin and his father at an undisclosed location. Earlier, according to reports, the three had been presumed missing for over 24 hours.

Seema Haider had illegally entered India via Sharjah and Nepal from Karachi some 90 days ago after claiming to have met her India lover online on a gaming platform.

Firstpost talked to a number of police sources, as former ATS members, who point out that Seema’s story still has a number of serious loopholes, which might have implications for national security.

House or no House

The first and most fundamental loophole in Seema’s love story is the house she claimed to have sold in Karachi to travel to India via Sharjah and Nepal.

As per Seema, her husband, before leaving for Dubai, had bought her a house worth PKR 12 lakh, which she claims to have sold for footing-in the bills for travel and stay on her way to India.

The claim, however, got busted on Sunday when a local report from Karachi quoted one Noor Mohammad, ostensibly the son of the owner of the house in which Seema used to live on rent. The report quoted him saying that Seema never owned a house and that she was living on rent in their house for over three years with her kids.

If Seema did not own anything in Pakistan and her husband worked as a mason in Dubai, how could she have managed to travel so far with four kids.

Travel Money

According to Seema, she took a flight from Pakistan to Sharjah and then another from Sharjah to reach Kathmandu. From there, she allegedly took a bus and reached Greater Noida.

According to leading travel booking websites, a direct flight from Karachi to Pakistan costs nearly about PKR 20914 to 270145. While separate flights from Karachi to Sharjah and Sharjah to Kathmandu, costs PKR 14854 to 776328 and PKR 12169 to 549957 respectively.

Where did she get this kind of money to travel so far?

Brother in Pakistan Army

Seema, reportedly, had told Greater Noida Police at the time of her arrest that her brother works in the Pakistan Army. Given that, how could any security agency ignore the obvious, that she could be a spy?

Additionally, apart from her husband and this unidentified brother, no family member of hers has come to the fore to speak about the issue.

The question is how can Seema’s family members, who she claimed had forced her to marry her husband, have still not come out to talk about it?

What about the four kids

According to Noida Police, Seema has four birth certificates of her children that were made in Pakistan. Police still need to verify their authenticity.

Quick bail to a ‘grave’ offense

Seema, after being arrested along with her Indian lover Sachin and his father Netrapal on July 4, got bail the very next day.

Despite, such a grave offense and many loopholes in her love story, why Noida Police could not get remand of Seema and Sachin?

An ATS source told Firspost, it is nearly impossible that intel agencies miss on someone without legal papers, especially from “notorious” Pakistan, entering India without valid visa.

Despite that, Seema not only entered India, but also lived here for over a month—March 14 to JMuly 4— evading authorities.