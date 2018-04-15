Five coaches of Katni-Chaupan passenger train derail in Madhya Pradesh, 12 injured; rescue operations underway

Twelve people were injured after five coaches of the Katni-Chaupan passenger train derailed on Saturday night between the Salhna and Piparia Kalan stations in Madhya Pradesh, a railway official said.

As per ANI, rescue operations are currently underway.

#Visuals from #MadhyaPradesh: 12 people injured after 5 coaches of Katni-Chopan passenger train derailed between Salhna-Pipariyakala in Katni district. Rescue operation underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/pHk3OaYVDe — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2018

The derailment occurred around 10 pm, about 30 kilometres away from the Katni railway station, Railway Protection Force Inspector Virendra Singh said.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is monitoring the rescue operations and has "given necessary instructions to the administration", the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

West Central Railway's chief Public Relation Officer Gunjan Gupta confirmed the derailment and said that further details were awaited .

A relief train had reached the site. However, the cause for the derailment is not yet clear.

With inputs from PTI