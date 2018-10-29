Five BSF personnel injured on outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir after militants attack patrol vehicle

Srinagar: Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured Monday in a suspected militant attack on their vehicle in the Pantha chowk area on the outskirts of Srinagar city, police said.

"Gunmen opened fire on the BSF patrol vehicle at the Pantha chowk around 6:15 pm, resulting in injuries to five jawans," a BSF official said.

He said the injured personnel, belonging to the 163rd battalion, have been hospitalised and one among them is stated to be in serious condition.

"Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to track down the assailants," he added.