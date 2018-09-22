Five arrested for allegedly molesting 21-year-old MNC employee in Gurgaon, search for two other accused underway

Gurgaon: Five people were arrested and two others booked for allegedly molesting a 21-year-old MNC employee when she was returning to her home in an upscale residential complex in sector 86, police said Friday.

They said the incident occurred Thursday night when the woman, employed with a multi-national IT firm, was returning from her work around 10 pm. "When she was using the stairs to go to the second floor of the flat, she saw some youths making a noise in a party organised on the first floor of the building and disturbing other residents," said Shamsher Singh, ACP of Maneser.

"As she tried to inquire into the reason of nuisance, her lunch box fell down and that attracted their attention. One of the men came out from the flat and tried to drag her inside. She somehow managed to come out of his clutch and ran toward her residence," he said.

The woman informed her parents about the incident who shared it with other residents, security guards and the local police. When the locals, who were already disturbed by the nuisance, objected to the youths, they allegedly manhandled them and use abusive languages, the ACP said.

Meanwhile, some police personnel and a PCR van reached the spot and arrested five of the youths — Mukesh, Abhishek, Sawan, Ankit and Sachin, he said. Two others — Hemant and Kamal — managed to escape.

"We have booked the seven under IPC sections related to molestation, manhandling (the residents) and disturbing peace. Efforts are on to nab two others," the ACP added.