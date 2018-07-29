Fish swim in Patna govt hospital's ICU after downpour; staff switch off machines for fear of electrocution

Heavy rains in Patna led to a government hospital being flooded and fish swimming inside its Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to several media reports.

ANI tweeted visuals of fish in the waterlogged ICU of the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) after a downpour in Bihar's capital.

#WATCH: Fish seen in the water logged inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) in Patna following heavy rainfall in the city. #Biharpic.twitter.com/oRCnr6f0UJ — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2018

News18 reported that doctors at the hospital were forced to tend to patients in knee-deep water and several attendants were forced to spend the night standing as dirty water flooded the wards and corridors of the hospital. A staff member said they were facing difficulties in attending to patients and there was also a fear of being electrocuted. She added that vital machines had been switched off to avoid any untoward incident.

According to a report in Financial Express, Patna has been experiencing heavy rain over the weekend. A major part of the Bailey Road in Patna caved in at an under construction site. This incident took place following waterlogging due to drain blockage and heavy rainfall, according to the report.