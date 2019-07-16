Firstpost guide to booking railway ticket on UTS App

Are you a daily passenger on a suburban train in Mumbai, Chennai or Delhi? Want to book an instant ticket, without standing in a long queue? Indian Railways has introduced the UTS app to ensure hassle-free booking of tickets and also to encourage cashless transactions.

According to the Railways, 1.78 lakh tickets were booked per day in 2018-19.

What’s UTS app?

UTS stands for Unreserved Ticketing System and allows passengers to book seats for local trains that don’t require reservation. The ‘utsonmobile’ application is available for both Android and Windows smartphones.

A passenger can book journey ticket, season ticket (half-yearly and yearly) and platform ticket using UTS app. One can buy unreserved ticket three days in advance for a journey of 200 km and above. The passenger can purchase unreserved tickets involving journey of any distance on the same day.

The UTS Mobile Ticketing system has been developed by Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), an organisation of Indian Railways.

What you need to do to book a ticket on UTS app?

• A smartphone with Android or Windows version of the application.

• The Android version of the application can be downloaded from Google Play Store. The Windows version can be downloaded from the Windows Store. It’s free.

• The mobile phone should be GPS-enabled.

• Registration for the app can be done through mobile phone application or website (www.utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in). This website also provides details about ticket booking through UTS app and FAQs.

• First, get registered by furnishing information required. It’s mandatory.

• After successful registration, an SMS will be sent to the user with Login ID and password, and a zero-balance R-Wallet (Railway Wallet) will be created free.

• The passenger should have R-Wallet on phone and sufficient money in the R-Wallet and for this recharge you R-Wallet.

• The services are not available to persons under the age of 17 or anyone previously suspended or removed from the services by the Indian Railways.

Cancellation of ticket

If a ticket on which no reservation of a seat or berth has been made is presented to the station master for cancellation, refund of fare shall be made on every such ticket after deducting the clerkage, if:

• Ticket is presented for cancellation within three hours of issue of ticket.

• Ticket issued in advance and presented up to 24 hours of the day preceding the day of journey.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.