Firstpost Explains: Here's how you can avail of the Delhi government's Mukhyamntri Tirth Yatra Yojana

While launching the Mukhyamntri Tirth Yatra Yojana that takes off for the Golden Temple-Wagah Border-Anandpur Sahib corridor on 12 July and Vaishno Devi-Jammu corridor on 20 July, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said, "Your government has done a lot of development work over the last four-and-a-half years, but sending our senior citizens on a Tirth Yatra is one of the closest things to my heart."

He announced on Thursday that he and the deputy chief minister, along with their families will join the Tirth Yatra to Vaishno Devi that leaves Delhi on 20 July. In case they are travelling with spouse, the facility of only one attendant will be available. There will be a government attendant for every 20 yatris who will also accompany the group.

The cabinet approved the Revenue Department proposal to begin the scheme titled Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana to enable 1,100 senior citizens from each Assembly Constituency per year to undertake free pilgrimages, the expenses for which will be borne by the government. It is proposed that a total of 77,000 pilgrims will be able to avail this facility every year. In case applicants won’t be able to undertake the pilgrimage, he/she has to provide intimation upto seven days before the travel date. Otherwise, he/she shall not be eligible to apply under this scheme again.

It is estimated that on an average the scheme will incur a cost of Rs 7,000 per pilgrim. The pilgrimage duration will be of three days and two nights.

The scheme will be for any of the following routes:

a) Delhi-Mathura-Vrindavan-Agra-Fatehpur Sikri-Delhi

b) Delhi-Haridwar-Rishikesh-Neelkanth-Delhi

c) Delhi-Ajmer-Pushkar-Delhi

d) Delhi-Amritsar-Bagha Border-Anandpur Sahib-Delhi

e) Delhi-Vaishno Devi-Jammu-Delhi

Eligibility for the Scheme:

i) Any resident of Delhi above 60 years of age will be eligible for the scheme

ii) Those selected, will be allowed to be accompanied by an attendant above 18 years of age, whose expenditure will also be borne by the government.

iii) The applicant should not have an income of above Rs three lakh per annum.

iv) The applicant should not be an employee of Sentral/state/local government or autonomous bodies.

v) The applicant will have to give a self-certificate that all information being given by them is correct and they have not availed the scheme in the past.

vi) Those selected for pilgrimage will be covered with an insurance of Rs two lakh each.

vii) Travel will be in A/C buses through coach tours of DTTDC, boarding lodging and food along with pilgrimage will be paid for by the government.

Viii) The age of the attendant must be more than 21 years (In case opting for attendant)

Procedure for application:

All application forms will be available online and shall be filed online either through Office of Divisional Commissioner or office of respective MLA or office of Tirth Yatra Committee.

The selection of pilgrims will be done through draw of lots and respective area MLA will have to certify the residents as belonging to Delhi. All other modalities will be specified in the final notification.

Application in the prescribed Form along with Self Declaration

1. Self-Attested copy ofMedical certificate mentioning the applicant/Spouse is mentally/physically fit to undertake the proposed journey.

2. Self-Attested Copies of Delhi Voter ID Card.(For Applicant/Spouse)

3. Self-Declaration.

4. Copy of Certificate from MLA for residence of his/her constituency.

Answering the questions of senior citizens present in the program, the Chief Minister had said that the Delhi government is considering expanding the Tirth Yatra scheme for South Indian corridors as well from next year.

The earlier proposal was to book sleeper class tickets under this scheme. Later, CM Kejriwal directed the department to ensure that yatris travel in AC coaches.

