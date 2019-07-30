Firstpost Editor's Picks: Triple talaq bill passed, ugly truths of Kargil war, Kabir's legacy; today's must-read stories

Modi govt's pursuit to criminalise triple talaq pays off as RS clears bill; BJP outwits Congress for second time in Upper House

While formulating that strategy two things were important — this time the government didn’t rush the Bill in the Rajya Sabha in the opening days, instead it went for creating a conducive atmosphere

Twenty years since Kargil War: Incompetence and veniality of generals killed soldiers, allowed Pakistan to cross LoC

From Brigadier Devinder’s case and other Kargil-related litigation and classified documents, this much is clear that the top military and civilian leadership ignored warnings of imminent conflict, and then scapegoated mid-level commanders.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sakshi Malik credits bronze medal in Rio for 'sea-change' in people's attitude towards wrestling

The only female wrestler from India to win an Olympic medal, Sakshi Malik has sighted her next goal: To change the colour of her medal at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Varanasi's weavers disown poet-saint Kabir, as his legacy stands threatened over communal tension

As the ‘sacred’ grows in the socio-political realm of Varanasi, Kabir’s scathing comments on puja, tirth, haj, namaz and other religious rituals seem to lose currency.

AI is making the fashion industry more intelligent — and expressions of style less individualistic

Every month Stitch Fix will send you a box (a “fix”) with up to five clothing or accessory items based on the information you’ve provided about yourself. An algorithm, along with a human stylist, comes up with a personalised style for you