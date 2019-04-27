Firstpost Editor's Picks: Telangana student suicides, political battles in Awadh, Avengers: Endgame; today's must-read stories

LS polls: UP's Awadh to see several high-pitched battles; fortunes of Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh to be decided

The Awadh region, which has given India three prime ministers — Indira Gandhi, whose parliamentary constituency was Raebareli, VP Singh, who fought from Fatehpur and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who represented Lucknow — will be the most keenly-watched part of Uttar Pradesh.

Telangana student suicides: Activists allege private college lobby controls state board; raise doubt over IT firm that handled results

Academics and experts frown upon the manner in which the intermediate board executes evaluation of answer scripts. They suspect the "invisible" hand of corporate colleges behind this year's fiasco. All the students who committed suicide were from State-run colleges with poor background.

Bhima Koregaon Dalits united against BJP, divided over choice in polls; elders back Congress, youth prefer Prakash Ambedkar

A major part of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar’s stature comes from his pro-active stand after the Bhima Koregaon violence on 1 January, 2018. He called for a state-wide bandh the next day; and three months later, led a 50,000-strong rally in Mumbai.

Avengers: Endgame — A look at where the Marvel Cinematic Universe could go after The Infinity Saga

With this final instalment in what Marvel has christened The Infinity Saga, an epic spanning nearly 11 years and comprised twice as many interconnected films, Avengers: Endgame brings one of the most technically impressive undertakings in cinematic history to a grand and (by almost all accounts) satisfying conclusion.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019: After failing to live up to the early-season hype, it's now or never for Ferrari in Baku

It would take less than a rocket scientist to note that if Mercedes are not offered strong competition right away, this is going to be another predictable and boring season of Formula One racing, with fans forced to pretend to be amused by “a fierce midfield battle”.

