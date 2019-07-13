Firstpost Editor's Picks: Sakshi Misra case, Kangana Ranaut's hurried opinions, Wimbledon 2019; today's must-read stories

Why Sakshi Mishra is real-life equivalent of Article 15's hero and a model for Ambedkar's ideas on inter-caste marriage

A marriage between a Dalit and a Brahmin, as between Sakshi and Ajitesh, demands that families reject the idea of purity and pollution, superiority and inferiority in perpetuity. Marriages, unlike inter-dining, isn’t a one-off thing lasting, at best, for an hour.

Spat between Nirmala Sitharaman, scribes over North Block 'gag' undermines credibility of media, govt

It is improbable tonight’s boycott will rattle Sitharaman, whose iron fist, famously, smashed a glass-topped table at her first press conference in 2015. But the debate isn’t, and shouldn’t be, about media access to ministry buildings. It is about information, power and what the free press means in a democracy.

Kangana Ranaut’s hurried opinions can no longer be condoned; media mustn't create heroes irresponsibly

Ranaut’s arrogance is beginning to cause hurt to people in other fields. She might soon attack pretty much every institution other than the army, the only shining beacon of nationalism left. Partly, it is also the fault of the media that celebrates opinions and make these celebrities dependent on that celebration.

Kainchi Bazaar: Meerut's scissor industry faces a slow death amid low profit margins, competition

Kainchi Bazaar, a 350-year-old industry which houses close to 600 units and employs approximately 70,000 craftsmen, was once the pride of Meerut. Since the profit made by businesses is negligible, the newest generation is not being encouraged to take up the profession.

Wimbledon 2019: Playing on his own terms, Roger Federer takes down Rafael Nadal for another final foray

An eight-time champion at Wimbledon, Federer took the high-risk, high-reward route against Nadal right at the outset. Armed with a bigger racquet head, Federer’s backhand is no longer the go-to weakness Nadal can exploit.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.