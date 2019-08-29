Firstpost Editor's Picks: Restrictions in Kashmir, 'War And Peace' controversy, Taylor Swift's 'Lover' album review; today's must-read stories

Comparing Modi govt's Kashmir decision with Emergency absurd; temporary restrictions necessary to correct Valley's dystopian reality

The dystopian reality of Kashmir — which was becoming the stage for a protracted battle between Pakistan’s “non-state actors” and “Islamist Caliphate warriors” (remember Burhan Wani, the

Hizbul Mujahideen commander who wanted to set up a Caliphate, not azaadi from India) — needed to be challenged and changed.

Ditch War and Peace; here's a list of approved reading (and watching) for the patriotic Indian

The Bombay High Court, hearing a bail plea for activist Vernon Gonsalves who was arrested for his alleged links to Maoists, has found that the documents seized by the police includes an incriminating piece of literature about a war. The name of the book, according to multiple reports, is War and Peace, a book usually associated with a suspicious-sounding Russian author named Leo Tolstoy.

Despite new land acquisition Act, farmers remain vulnerable to poor compensation as many states dilute law for several sectors

A farmers’ organisation has been arguing that the country doesn’t need more land laws but a restoration of the fundamental right to property. Does the argument hold water 41 years after the right was diluted?

Lover music review: Taylor Swift, producer Jack Antonoff's collaboration is at best a 5/10 experience

With a little help from Antonoff, Lover sees some evolution in her sound, just not her lyrical content. This makes little to no difference to her fans, who will devour every piece of music she creates, and call it a masterpiece. The album is at best a 5/10 experience.

US Open 2019: Defensively solid Elina Svitolina pulls out all the stops to weather tough-battling Venus Williams

Facing pressure points — down 0-3 in the second set, and an impressive fight from the experience of Venus Williams, it was Svitolina who simply waited for Williams to falter