Firstpost Editor's Picks: Rahul Gandhi's 'minimum income' scheme, Naresh Goyal quits Jet Airways board, Filmfare Awards; today's must-read stories

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income guarantee scheme, if it comes to fruition, will be the biggest in the world

In comparison to the Rs 6,000 per year for farmers that the Narendra Modi government had announced towards the end of his tenure, just ahead of the announcement of the election schedule, this is a bold, imaginative and socioeconomically prudent idea.

Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal, wife Anita step down from board; shares of airline jump over 15%

Jet Airways Ltd Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita stepped down from the board of the cash-strapped airline on Monday, media reports said. Goyal has reportedly agreed to cut his stake in the airline to 9.9 percent from the earlier 51 percent.

Criminal collusion between Donald Trump, Russia ahead of 2016 election ruled out by Mueller probe; Democrats demand to see report

Special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence that President Donald Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election but reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice, Attorney General William Barr declared.

Filmfare Awards 2019: Inclusion of Critics' Choice category doesn't hold water in times when content is the king

Amongst all the categories of the Filmfare Awards, the Critics’ Choice Award would by far be the most ‘insulting’, for the want of a more suitable word, category.

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

As a parent, with regular conditioning and by spending quality time with your kids, you can have a positive effect on your kids and be an instrumental force in helping them overcome IGD and gaming addition if they do have it.

