Firstpost Editor's Picks: Pulwama aftermath, Saudi crown prince in India and Champions League; today's must-read stories

Amid calls for revenge after Pulwama, a question for warmongers: Do you know the real consequences of war?

War with Pakistan is not a cricket match that one can sit and watch from the comfort of one's home on television and give advice about. It is not a simple victory and defeat situation. It is not a statistic count like runs and wickets; it is blood, death and destroyed families. The war does not claim just one man. It leaves in its wake heartbroken parents, wife and children.

Saudi crown prince in India: Neither Jamal Khashoggi murder nor tepid Pulwama reaction blunted Modi's welcome

Both the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Imran Khan's government are beneficiaries of Saudi funding in one form or another. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy hugging the Saudi prince and laying out the red carpet for him while his supporters harass hapless Kashmiris, TV comedians and journalists. I’ve heard it said that anything done by an artist is art; in similar vein, anything done by a BJP supporter is nationalism. I wonder what sense, if any, there is in all this.

Champions League: Juventus might be favourites but Atletico Madrid relish prospect of facing familiar foe Cristiano Ronaldo

There is very little Atletico Madrid would detest right now as much as the sight of Cristiano Ronaldo’s smirk. If someone at the kit division of Juventus has a wicked enough sense of humor, they should just send out the team in all-whites on Wednesday night. While it may evoke a few chuckles or some queasy groans from the Atletico fans, you would expect Diego Simeone to relish the prospect of coming up against a familiar foe.

From Gully Boy to Manzil, the father-child conflict in cinema is a commentary on the State's relationship with its citizens

Aftab’s brutal takedown of his son’s creative outpourings should not be put down to a simple generational gap that exists between him and his son or viewed merely as a class-oriented matter. It is, instead, part of a larger uncomfortable attitude that patriarchal power structures have exhibited forever towards music and poetry in Hindi cinema.

West Bengal's climate change conundrum Part III: Extraordinarily rapid sea-level rise in Sundarbans turns families into refugees

Aside from the school on Sagar Island becoming permanently inundated in a space of merely four years, the entire stretch where there were houses and agricultural land has been swallowed by the sea. The large-scale destruction of Mangroves has exacerbated coastal erosion. The surging seas have turned fertile agricultural lands and groundwater increasingly saline. Families are moving inland or leaving the island entirely, often to big cities like Kolkata, effectively becoming climate change refugees.

