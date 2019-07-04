Firstpost Editor's Picks: Pakistan's cases against Hafiz Saeed, Spider-Man: Far From Home review, Ravindra Jadeja's outburst; today's must-read stories

Cases against Hafiz Saeed don't mean Pakistan is cracking down on terror, it's playing the Vanishing Elephant Trick

This week, Pakistan's government announced it had filed 23 criminal cases terrorism-related figures, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba's supreme religious and political leader, Hafiz Saeed. Islamabad's action is designed to demonstrate that it is finally cracking down on terrorists. Like Houdini’s elephant, Pakistan’s jihadists haven’t actually disappeared: they’re just being rested for their next stage appearance. Faced with sanctions from the multinational Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Islamabad is under intense pressure to show it’s cracking down on terror financing.

Rahul Gandhi's resignation as Congress chief a conscious exercise of power, grudging acceptance that organisation needs to be rebuilt

Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as Congress president marks a break from the tradition of a Gandhi having to head the party. It can be seen as his acceptance of the 2019 verdict as a vote against dynastic politics. It can also be construed as an attempt to insulate the Congress from the criticism that it is little more than a family fiefdom. Freed from managing the party, Rahul will remain the influencer in the party. His status of being a Gandhi guarantees that. His resignation letter is a pursuit of politics through other means.

Economic Survey 2019: Good overview of state of the economy, but should not be read as precursor to Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden Budget

The Economic Survey 2019 commends various initiatives taken in the last few years like better delivery of services for the poor which has been a major saver in expenditure and made money work better. There are recommendations made on minimum wage which will not be an easy proposition as companies are already trained by labour laws when the business cycle is down. Hence, while from the social point of view a minimum wage makes sense, in terms of implementation may be hard to achieve especially when labour is unskilled. The Economic Survey is a good overview of the state of the economy and the issues that have been/to be addressed.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: What Ravindra Jadeja's outburst against Sanjay Manjrekar tells us about Indian cricket

In an off-the-cuff chat, Sanjay Manjrekar explained how much he values the individuality and independence of his thoughts — much in the same mould as the late Peter Roebuck. An interesting admission, one must say, on two counts: First, for a former Indian cricketer to actually have an organic, earnest interest in sportswriting is rare, and secondly, to try to model oneself on Roebuck, whose writings were far from being caramelised critique of his native team. So when Manjrekar — who has been selected by the ICC in the panel of commentators for the Cricket World Cup and not sent by BCCI or Star Sports — called Jadeja a "bits and pieces cricketer," one can assume he knew what he was saying.

Spider-Man: Far From Home movie review — Tom Holland is incredibly enjoyable in solid epilogue to Avengers: Endgame

The biggest reason behind Marvel’s success is not that they are pumping in billions every year to make films – it is that they continue to make films that are potentially ‘more of the same’ but somehow end up surprising you. Spider-Man Far From Home is yet another one in their sprawling Avengers catalogue that delights and entertains, even if the setting and characters are now overly familiar. It is no match for Sam Raimi’s excellent Spiderman 2, but is a solidly enjoyable Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film that works both as an epilogue to Avengers: Endgame and a prologue to what comes next.

