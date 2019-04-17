Firstpost Editor's Picks: Opposition's polarisation attempt, saffronisation of coastal Karnataka, Kalank review; today's must-read stories

Lok Sabha polls: Opposition's attempt at polarising electorate challenges narrative of secular-communal divide

The Congress and other Opposition parties have been more brazen in their approach to polarise the electorate on communal lines. If appealing to caste and communities are a violation of model code of conduct, then the Election Commission of India would be found sorely wanting because for every violation that is reported, 10 others are not and the commission seems to be sorely lacking in will and ability to check the menace that will become more acute as campaign reaches final stages. All parties, irrespective of ideology, are playing the same game. It would be worthwhile looking at the system that encourages such behaviour from politicians.

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 13: Under Deoras, Sangh widens base in Dakshin Kannada, ramps up support from lowered castes

Congress indulged in all types of formulas to form newer bases for support. They tried to focus on Moghaveeras, Devadigas and Billavas. But this is also the period that RSS ramped up its support base from being just Brahmin-dominated to including almost all the other lowered castes of Dakshin Kannada. But with the coming of Deoras in 1973, RSS was reoriented as a voluntary organisation. By the time the 1975 emergency arrived, RSS had a large enough base to take on Indira Gandhi's government. They pretty much rode on the anti-Indira wave to establish themselves as one of the saviours of democracy in India.

Champions League: Tottenham must take advantage of Pep Guardiola’s divided focus to dismantle Manchester City juggernaut

City's hefty strength in depth will be no doubt tested competing in four front, but as optimistic as Guardiola is, logic suggests that effort will be diluted to the physical and mental toll that elicits. It’s all up to Tottenham to take advantage of Guardiola’s divided focus and dismantle this unstoppable City juggernaut – a prospect that would delight Mauricio Pochettino and his blameless lot, of whom little was ever expected.

Kalank movie review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are charming in the midst of damaging Hindu-Muslim politics

You know already from the trailer that Roop falls in love with Zafar, but there is a lot more brewing below the surface than meets the eye. As politics, economics and inter-personal rancour mingle, lives are destroyed and nothing will be the same again. In Kalank's scheme of things, Roop symbolises undiluted goodness, a young Mother India figure of sorts over whom everyone is fighting, torn between love/passion and duty, somehow always staying on the righteous path, never meaning anyone harm, an innocent victim of her circumstances.

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the need for a more humane society

Rohith Vemula's death sparked protests and a larger conversation about inequality and oppression on student campuses. It marked the beginning of a new wave of anger and unrest among young people, who were unhappy about different aspects of their country, at a time when India's population was experiencing a 'youth bulge'. This forms the subject of Nikhila Henry's new book The Ferment, which features stories from across India of young people fighting the powers-that-be — in many cases, the State.

