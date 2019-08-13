Firstpost Editor's Picks: Narendra Modi in Man vs Wild, Imran Khan on Kashmir, India's economic slowdown; today's must-read stories

Imran Khan must heed Shah Mahmood Qureshi's advice on Kashmir; PM's 'indignant' statements only part of desperate efforts to keep up pretence

The decision by Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant Aramco to pick up a 20 percent stake in the hydrocarbon businesses of Reliance Industries is a move pregnant with business, strategic and geopolitical implications.

Narendra Modi's Man vs Wild episode plays it safe with meme-worthy moments and hackneyed messaging

We don’t have the official numbers yet, but last night’s television premiere of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s walk in the wilderness with extreme adventure man Bear Grylls may just have trumped the TRPs of the moon-landing. Many a news hour took a beating at 9 pm as for those sixty minutes it was the only thing the nation wanted to know.

Muslims, Hindus have had joint possession of Ayodhya site, argues Ram Lalla advocate on day five of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case hearing

Appearing for Ram Lalla Virajman before a five-judge Constitution bench in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan began his arguments by highlighting the significance of an idol and deity in Hinduism, adding that conferring a legal personality to the same began during British rule.

Tracking India's economic slowdown: Country needs meaningful transition policies; simple demand and supply games won't do

From the 2016 demonetisation of high-value currency notes in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first five years in power to the current plan to boost electric vehicles, the common characteristic is a desire to do too much too soon on the fiscal, technological and monetary fronts. You can't be firing on all fronts at the same time.

Indian cricket team's head coach selection: Why Ravi Shastri is already 'chosen one' over other five for Virat Kohli-led team

Ravi Shastri's contract as India coach ended after Men in Blue's last match in World Cup 2019. BCCI could have invited a fresh list of candidates for the role before the contract came to an end. But they did not. Had that procedure started earlier knowing the current coaching staff's contracts would expire soon, India may have had a new coach by the time the team departed for the tour of Caribbean.