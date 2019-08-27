Firstpost Editor's Picks: Narendra Modi at G7 Summit, RBI's surplus transfer, US Open 2019; today's must-read stories

As Narendra Modi deftly concludes successful G7 Summit visit, Pakistan would do well to read writing on the wall

Discussions between the US and India — with Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by formidable National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale — seemed to have been more than satisfactory, given the outcome. US president Donald Trump seemed to be happy with India's assurances on Kashmir, saying that it seemed Delhi had the issue well in hand.

RBI is the new LIC for govt to rescue economy; with Rs 1.76 trillion bonanza, it just saved Nirmala Sitharaman from a fiscal embarrassment

A stimulus package to save the sinking economy has finally come, not from the Central Government but from the sacred coffers of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). How else can one describe the late-night announcement of the central bank on Monday which said a sum of Rs 1,76,051 crore will be transferred to the government post the approval from the Bimal Jalan committee.

US Open 2019: Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal bow out in first round but not without showing plenty of promise

For Indian tennis, it is ideal if the focus is on Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sumit Nagal's first set performance. Both played very well and were undeterred by their respective top-5 opponents. But it is equally important to look at how to keep it going for the rest of the match.

Prabhas on starring in Saaho after Baahubali: 'I think I'll have to continue to do pan-Indian films'

“Baahubali had so many Tamil actors but in case of Saaho, the business has been done mostly based on my presence, so there is a huge pressure. Post Baahubali, I wanted to do a simple action film which could be completed in 150 days but my passionate producers (UV Creations), director Sujeeth, and technicians made Saaho on a grand scale," says Prabhas, prior to the release of the action thriller Saaho.

Dalit writing, global contexts: Neerav Patel's Severed Tongue Speaks Out skewers casteism with humour

During the '80s, Neerav Patel, a Dalit writer from Gujarat, published two poetry collections — Burning From Both The Ends (1980) and What Did I Do To Be Black and Blue (1987) — in English. At a time when other Dalit writers were experimenting with styles of writing and forms of their spoken languages, Patel articulated the Gujarati Dalit life in English.