Firstpost Editor's Picks: Narendra Modi at G20, Wimbledon 2019, RBI financial stability report; today's must-read stories

Narendra Modi at G20: PM's exhaustive push for multilateralism runs up against nation's capacity constraints

The logic driving Modi’s hyperactivism at the G20 summit is India’s push for multilateralism that has come to replace “strategic autonomy” as the cornerstone of India’s foreign policy. India seeks to promote a “multipolar world” with “many centers of influence and stability”, as Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said in a media briefing post Modi’s assembly with Xi and Putin.

Day not far when potable water will be rationed resource, warns Jal Shakti Ministry; predicts 'Day Zero'-like situation for 17 states

The newly created Ministry of Jal Shakti has warned of an imminent threat, 'Day Zero' in certain states, where groundwater level are falling at an alarming rate. 'Day Zero' literally means a situation when the government is forced to shut off the taps and strictly ration water for public and industrial use.

How Game Over, Khamoshi explored fear and desperation within the home invasion genre

Although both the films have different stories to tell and the characters have different motivations, there’s a common thread which binds them together — the setting. Both Game Over and Khamoshi explore fear and desperation to survive within the confines of a house. These films are just two of the examples from a long list of horror-thrillers, ranging from The Shining in Hollywood to Aval in Tamil, where the paths of the key characters cross each other under the same roof.

Wimbledon 2019, women's singles preview: Lack of clear favourites could lead to another first-time winner of Venus Rosewater Dish

The beauty of women's tennis, that many consider a flaw, is in its unpredictability, in its inconsistency, in its multiple actors being serious contenders each time to win a title and to grab the world No 1 spot. If for the men the concern is over who can stop the 'Big 3', for the women it is lack of rivalries.

RBI Financial Stability Report: There is good news and bad news, but where is the plan of action?

The report does not disappoint and puts the current scenario in perspective. The main takeaway is that there is no need to panic. The RBI report, however, does not indicate the future likely action on its part but talks of what has been done to assuage the market.

