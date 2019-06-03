Firstpost Editor's Picks: Muslim votes in West Bengal, Swiss bank accounts, French Open 2019; today's must-read stories

BJP's inroads in Bengal, trifurcation of votes means Mamata Banerjee may not get desired result from Muslim vote bank

Much of the BJP's gains in West Bengal have been attributed to the Left and the Congress being pushed to the fringes of West Bengal politics and the saffron party eating into their votes. The BJP is likely to cash in on this sentiment and further strengthen its base in the state in the run-up to the polls. That this fete is no longer a tough task for the party — which lacks organisational structure in the state — speaks volumes about the threat it now poses to the TMC.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar faces trial by fire in dealing with Donald Trump's curveball on preferential trade status

It is important to ease the United States-India economic relationship that has already been subject to differences that have proved intractable, and also to prevent newer irritants from piling up on older ones. These irritants have resisted concerted efforts from both sides including repeated trade talks to find a mutually acceptable solution. Moreover, while close strategic partnership has so far been able to balance out the trade irritants and has even led to net positive bilateral ties, there is a palpable fear that time is running out and before long, the intractable differences over trade will cast their shadow on overall bilateral ties.

Swiss bank accounts: Names of industrialists Sanjay Dalmia, DK Himatsingka, dozen others revealed in Switzerland's Federal Gazette

The government had received information about 628 Indians holding bank accounts in the HSBC bank in Switzerland under the Double Taxation Avoidance Convention (DTAC) that has been signed between India and France. Subsequently, further investigation was launched by Indian authorities, which revealed an undisclosed income of approximately Rs 8,437 crore in 2017.

French Open 2019: Naomi Osaka leads paradigm shift in women's tennis as draw gets younger, more open than ever

The younger generation has more convincingly made their mark on the game, and the 2019 French Open field, particularly, has been one of its youngest yet. But when the World No 1 is only 21, this should not come as much of a surprise. The fact that most players laying claim to the title are no older than 21 should show definitively just how much of a transformation women's tennis has been undergoing.

Sophie Turner on why she finds the void after X-Men and Game of Thrones 'scary' and 'liberating'

Witnessing two passion projects — Game of Thrones, that she began her journey with, and X-Men, that she became a part of in the final leg — reach their inevitable end can be overpowering, just like it does for Jean in Dark Phoenix. Sophie has a word of advice for her onscreen counterpart. "I think therapy helps," she says, smiling. "I'm not joking, but I think everyone should have a therapist. It really helps," she adds, a layer of calmness settling on her face.