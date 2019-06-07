Firstpost Editor's Picks: MS Dhoni gloves row, six months into Shaktiknata Das' term in RBI, Mind the Malhotras review; today's must-read stories

Taking off Balidaan Badge from MS Dhoni's gloves would impact Indian cricket team's morale

MS Dhoni’s glove has become an issue after it was brought to the notice of the ICC. There is nothing aggressive or hostile in the intent over wearing a talisman, and it is no different from what players wear around their necks, and often kiss for luck when they begin to bat or bowl. Clearly, the ICC has not figured out that Dhoni is an officer in the Territorial Army with the rank of Colonel and his right to wear the insignia given to him by any batallion, squadron or naval entity is within his rights.

Karnataka crisis: Congress, JD(S) leaders want Siddaramaiah cut to size, but don't expect weakened Rahul to act

From the start, Siddaramaiah was both the troublemaker and the troubleshooter for the khichdi government in Karnataka. This has, so far, been uttered only in hushed tones. But the whispers have been growing louder by the day since last month’s crushing defeat of the Congress and the JD(S) in the Lok Sabha election. The BJP walked away with 24 of the 28 seats, with the alliance winning just three seats.

Six months into Shaktikanta Das’ term in Reserve Bank, the central bank is a tamed, friendly beast for the govt

Six months after Shaktikanta Das took over as governor, the RBI is a tamed animal. There isn’t even a trace of government-RBI public spat; there aren’t controversial speeches from any of Das’ deputies. In fact, the topic of RBI-government friction has disappeared even from the news headlines. Perhaps, that’s what the government wanted too: avoid unnecessary public mudslinging.

Mind the Malhotras review: Amazon Prime sitcom is a refreshing change as Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar steal the show

After a spate of dramas across Indian OTT platforms, Mind the Malhotras is a refreshing change. This adaptation of the Israeli show La Famiglia unwraps the Malhotra family’s daily issues. Many of these are exaggerated, of course, and some are familiar. Writers Sahil Sangha and Karan Sharma blend local flavour with the largely exact adaptation. The show has been directed by Sangha and Ajay Bhuyan.

Hindi imposition row: Framing debate as north vs south issue shrouds insidious role of caste

In Thoughts on Linguistics States, Babasaheb Ambedkar wrote: “Why do Tamils hate Andhras and Andhras hate Tamils? Why do Andhras in Hyderabad hate Maharashtrians and Maharashtrians hate Andhras? The answer is very simple. The hatred is due to the fact that they are put in juxtaposition and forced to take part in a common cycle of participation, such as government. There is no other answer.” The subtext to his statement was the question of caste, and its imposition over people through the language promoted by the state and ruling class. But it picked up traction neither among the masses nor the ‘intelligentsia’.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.