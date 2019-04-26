Firstpost Editor's Picks: Modi's shock and awe tactics, voters in Bengal, Avengers Endgame: today's must-read stories

At Varanasi roadshow, Narendra Modi put his time-tested 'shock and awe' tactics on full display

The Varanasi show was a piece with such experiments carried out by Narendra Modi in the past. That he found an excellent executioner of his ideas in BJP president Amit Shah has added to the party's phenomenal organisational capabilities. It would be naïve to dismiss the Varanasi show as mere "event management" by the duo to divert people's attention. People waited for hours at the BHU gate, Assi, Sonarpura, Madanpura, Godowlia and other localities in hot and sultry weather to wave and cheer for the leader. Like a Mexican Wave, a large gathering responded to determined prodding. Everybody seemed to be coining their own slogans.

Bengal votes: Asansol is beachhead of BJP's advance into state, but voters say CPM was better, 'didn't play Hindu-Muslim card'

The CPM did not bring much development here. They did not bring jobs. But many Asansol residents say at least the CPM also did not play the Hindu-Muslim card for votes. Communal tension is now a political weapon. Many Hindus feel it’s hard to get even an FIR filed when Hindus are victims of crimes allegedly by Muslims. Muslims tell stories of marchers shouting slogans of “sar jhookake, Jai Shri Ram bolega” to intimidate them.

Sexual harassment allegations against CJI: Supreme Court has robust in-house procedure to investigate accusations

A committee of Justice SA Bobde, Justice NV Ramana and Justice Indira Banerjee was constituted to investigate the matter. However, on 25 April, Justice Ramana recused himself and was replaced by Justice Indu Malhotra. Apart from the criticism of CJI Gogoi’s decision to constitute a bench to deny charges made against him, the formation of an in-house committee, the appointment of Justice SA Bobde to head it, have all been done following the established procedures.

Avengers: Endgame movie review — The Russo brothers give us a bonafide blockbuster with beating heart and a satisfying conclusion

Drop everything and book your tickets for Avengers: Endgame, because this is a spectacle is tailor made for the biggest possible movie screens in your city. Whether or not your expectations are surpassed, there’s no denying the utter power of this movie event, and even though this is a conclusion of sorts, its final moments neatly promise a lot of interesting things in the years to come.

Asia Badminton Championships: Saina Nehwal wages losing battle as PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma cave in abjectly

Much had been expected of the unseeded 24-year-old Sameer Verma in light of his fighting performances in four out of five previous encounters against Shi, one year his junior. But the Dhar native was totally flat on Friday and had nothing to offer by way of cheering material to the handful of Indian supporters that would have thronged the Wuhan Sports Centre.

