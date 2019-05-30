Firstpost Editor's Picks: Modi's governance promise, Jet Airways crisis, Europa League; today's must-read stories

Will Narendra Modi deliver on 'minimum government, maximum governance' promise?

Firstpost spoke to some senior leaders in the ruling party (and some BJP officials) and got the sense that this time around, Narendra Modi would like to begin restructuring of ministries right from the off. The idea is to make a start on 30 May when portfolios to the Council of Ministers are allocated.

Jet Airways crisis benefits IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara; intensifies three-way battle between airlines

At the end of the day, the Jet Airways situation has set up a three-way battle between these three airlines. IndiGo is motivated by ruling the skies, while SpiceJet wants to be able to challenge IndiGo’s lead. For Vistara, however, it is about being the credible option for the Full-Service traveller. For everyone else, it is just about waiting and watching.

Lance Klusener relives heartbreaking semi-final of 1999 Cricket World Cup

The tournament witnessed the birth of Lance Klusener as a cult hero. Not just the greatest cricket match and the biggest heartbreak, but the inspirational story of the man most intensely involved was also scripted. From somehow managing to listen to commentary of past World Cups on the radio during military service to being out in the middle, winning matches for his nation and clinching the Man of the Tournament award in the biggest competition, 'Zulu' traversed a fascinating journey.

Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar on their Netflix comedy Chopsticks and why the small screen is more lucrative

Abhay Deol’s output in mainstream Bollywood has significantly decreased in recent years. He was last seen in a supporting role in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, a commercial disappointment besides the largely ignored Nanu Ki Jaanu.

Europa League: Maurizio Sarri well on course to build new dynasty at Chelsea without outgoing Eden Hazard

It remains a big doubt if Maurizio Sarri will remain at Chelsea post the summer but it will be a tragedy to see a tactician leave a team without getting his time to build a dynasty. Chelsea dug really deep to bring the Italian to London after tough negotiations with Napoli and Sarri has steered the club to a Champions League spot and Europa League victory though he hasn’t won over a lot of Blues’ fans in the process.