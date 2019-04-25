Firstpost Editor's Picks: Modi vs Rahul, Sri Lanka's Emergency regulations, Jet Airways debacle; today's must-read stories

Between Rahul Gandhi's pacifism and Narendra Modi's nationalism, it's becoming clear which idea will win, and why

The Hindus that are genuinely convinced that their community is finally asserting itself after being sidelined are more numerous than we can imagine. The BJP’s insanely effective and penetrative social media machinery has successfully sold the persecution complex to the majority and made them insecure and paranoid. Because the channels are not doing their job, and because the BJP is up against the party that lacks credibility and basic communication skills, Modi is easily succeeding in furthering his appeal, which is that of an alpha male. And in doing so, he is turning the country into one where inclusivity is not a virtue, and tolerance is a weakness.

Sri Lanka blasts: Island nation's Parliament meets over new Emergency regulations; experts term set of rules 'draconian'

The newly-drafted Emergency Regulations were passed without a vote. Experts warn that it is an extremely draconian set of regulations; that in expanding the National Security State, adversely affect protected fundamental rights. Human rights activists and lawyers also claim that the regulations mirror the problematic draft Counter-Terrorism Bill, that has been met with widespread opposition.

Premier League: Manchester City's win over United a logical consequence of total dominance of vastly superior team

It wasn’t that Manchester United were transformed from their weekend procession at Goodison Park, but they at least had a combativeness and spirit about them that had been lacking in recent weeks. Perhaps they were stung by the criticism over the lengthening downturn at the club and the hosts succeeded in making the game a battle and negating much of City, which had been tasked by Guardiola to ‘be ourselves.’

Jet Airways debacle: Satyam-style model worked with Tech Mahindra but will not be answer to cash-strapped airline's fortunes

Satyam simply cannot be the template or quick-fix for every corporate failure in this country. Tech Mahindra would not have touched it with a barge pole had it not got a sound company on a platter. Contrast this with Jet Airways, which owes upwards of Rs 8,500 crore to banks, 6 months’ salary to about 20,000 staff, lease rentals to aircraft lessors, etc. With virtually nothing brought to the table, potential suitors, small wonder, are looking askance at it. State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) may be left holding the can.

Avengers: Endgame — Thanos is not a run-of-the-mill villain​; he is humane and yet evil in his own limited way

Thanos sees himself as a saviour of the universe. And in a very twisted way, he indeed is. But the very lack of rational engagement with the problem of population and scarce resources, and by assuming that decimation is the only key, Marvel Cinematic Universe presents him to us as rather stupid. Thanos can be called evil not because his intentions were evil. They were not. He is evil because he just refuses to engage with the idea about what consequences his action — of snapping his finger and wiping out half the population — would actually have, especially for those who have been left behind.

