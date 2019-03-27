Firstpost Editor's Picks: Mission Shakti, Alia-Salman in Inshallah, Michael Phelps on his journey; today's must-read stories

Mission Shakti: A-SAT strikes can nullify Chinese cyber attacks at time of war

The successful culmination of the programme to test-prove India’s anti-satellite weapon capability — Mission Shakti — was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. He informed the nation of a "live" low earth orbit (LEO) satellite being blown in the space with a direct hit. It vaults the country into an exclusive club of now four countries boasting of such wherewithal. This is the second but still infant step taken by India in the realm of space warfare. The first step, though still incomplete, is to provide India with its very own Global Positioning System (GPS). This will be a major capability upgrade for the country in the space warfare realm.

BJP's youngest candidate Tejasvi Surya raises high nationalism pitch on social media

The youngest candidate of the BJP, 28-year-old lawyer and vice-president of the Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya, has emerged as the centre of the party and Opposition's attention. Known for his hyperbole on social media and amplified cries of nationalism, Tejasvi has also been quite a sensation since the BJP named him the candidate for its prestigious Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat, a seat that was widely expected to go to Tejaswini Ananthkumar, the widow of Union minister Ananth Kumar who died in November 2018. Tejasvi will contest against Congress' BK Hariprasad in Bangalore South. If Tejasvi wins, he would be the youngest MP from the BJP camp.

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't pay heed to glaring age gaps

Men don’t age, especially men that are movie stars in India. But in the 21st century, where social media gives a regular peep into the lives, lifestyles and partners of actors, a huge age gap does feel incongruous. While it doesn’t fit in for us, it fits in perfectly for some filmmakers in Bollywood. For instance, Salman Khan is 53. Alia Bhatt is 25. Both will star together in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali romance, Inshallah. Knowing Bhansali, this romance will be visually lavish, expensive and ringed with high drama. Yet it is difficult to believe in the honesty of love and chemistry between Khan and Bhatt.

'Felt like a 16-year-old': Michael Phelps recounts his road to glory at 2016 Rio Olympics

Michael Phelps created a flutter each time he stepped in the pool. The spectre of his giant, sculpted frame tearing through the blue, still waters left a lasting impression on the sporting world, as did the sight of him routinely climbing the Olympic podium with a gold medal nonchalantly resting on his massive torso. From Athens to Beijing to London to Rio de Janeiro, the American legend consolidated his cult status in sport's premier spectacle, earning scores of fans and admirers along the way. Now 33, and having decided to stay out of the pool for good, Phelps — in New Delhi — showed on Tuesday that he is still the crowd-puller of yore.

Congress' minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for return of high taxes or hyperinflation

Rahul Gandhi’s purported brainchild Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) promising 20 percent of the poorest households in India a direct transfer of Rs 72,000 every year would entail a massive Rs 3.6 lakh crore to the exchequer, close to half the current fiscal deficit. Fiscal deficit represents deficit financing i.e. printing of currency notes mindlessly unwarranted by the economic fundamentals particularly growth. It inevitably leads to inflation with too much money chasing too few goods and services. In the event, should Congress form the next government at the Centre and live up to its promise of NYAY, there could be two consequences — heightened deficit financing setting off hyperinflation that would hit the poor more in view of their innate vulnerability, and the return of the era of high taxes.

