Firstpost Editor's Picks: Minorities support Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, RBI cuts repo rate, Moise Kean racism row; today's must-read stories

Unprecedented reception to Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad shows just whom minorities will back in Kerala; BJP, CPM on backfoot

If Sabarimala indeed is an undercurrent and the BJP’s vote-share rises by 5-6 percentage points as predicted by opinion polls, the LDF will have to certainly lose some of its Hindu votes. This is where the backing of minorities will help the UDF. Rahul's presence in Kerala and the enthusiastic support of the Muslims is a message that seems to have made a solid impression. If the Rahul-wave that Wayanad saw today spreads across the state, the CPM and LDF will be in trouble. They may even lose ground in their pocket-boroughs and in places where they have succeeded in the communal outsourcing of candidates.

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 4: RSS banned, Golwalkar forms VHP, recruits Vishvesha Teertha of Pejavara mutt

As Golwalkar struggled to find non-Brahmin takers for his organisation in the coast, there was nothing much he could do till much after the Independence. When five lakh Dalits were converted to Buddhism under the leadership of Dr BR Ambedkar in 1956, conversion as a means to escape caste inequalities inherent to Hinduism resurfaced as a strategy. Hindu nationalists tried various attempts to salvage the situation. One such attempt was the formation of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in 1964.

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and the logic of keeping ‘neutral’ stance don’t add up

The real events may unfold differently from what the RBI says in its policy stance. The reason for this is not hard to find; one needs to only look at the central bank policy statements, nine out of ten times, central bank uses the key disclosure ‘future actions will be dependent on incoming data’. But then there is another question - if everything is dependent on incoming data and all policy decisions can change depending on incoming numbers, what’s the point of giving a stance at all?

Moise Kean racism row: Possible punishment should fit the crime as racial discrimination resurfaces in Italian football

The 19-year-old Moise Kean displayed emotional maturity and an acute sense of timing. Through that goal and celebration, Kean symbolised one of football's few redeeming qualities: its meritocracy. Kean, through his talent and through his determination, deserved to be there as anyone else. In fact, perhaps more so than others. And yet this is what his manager Max Allegri said, "You need great intelligence to deal with these situations and should not go to provoke people." The victim is being shamed.

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula is not altogether a bad idea

With fantastic performances, a cracking script, a hilarious protagonist, fun set pieces, a genuine emotional core and even nods to the horror genre because of Lights Out director David F Sandberg being at the helm, Shazam is a delight from start to end. The biggest achievement of Shazam is how it manages to use the superhero’s superpowers in imaginative ways – which was the biggest gripe with the prior films where muscly men just smashed each other like village bumpkin versions of Hulk.

